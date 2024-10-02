San Juan - Puerto Rico will participate in the fourth edition of the Latin American Special Olympics Games in Asuncion 2024, with 50 athletes and the expectation of achieving a similar result to the one attained over a year ago at the World Games in Berlin.
Puerto Rico aims for 50 medals at the Latin American Special Olympics Games
The 50-athlete delegation won that number at the Berlin 2023 World Games
October 2, 2024 - 5:49 PM