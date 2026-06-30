New piece for Puerto Rico: the impact Enrique Freeman can have

Enrique Freeman, the new addition to the National Team, can’t wait for Wednesday, when he will join the rest of the Puerto Rican squad in Canada for the third FIBA qualifying window on the road to the 2027 World Cup.

“Since I was in the womb, I’ve wanted to play for Puerto Rico”, said the player of Corozal heritage during an interview with news media on Monday at the Coliseo Rubén Rodríguez in Bayamón.

Freeman joins a National Team that has been competing since Friday in the third qualifying window. At 25 years old, with brief NBA experience and high expectations, he arrives ready to wear Puerto Rico’s uniform for the first time.

“I know there will be incredible energy when we step onto the court to represent Puerto Rico. I’m super excited”, he said.

Before meeting up with the team in Canada, Freeman took part on Monday in a private practice with one of the National Team’s key figures: newly crowned NBA champion José Alvarado.

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Both worked on the court with the goal of building chemistry ahead of the qualifying window. Shooting guard Ethan Thompson, who is returning to the national squad, also participated.

Freeman said he has tried not to overwhelm Alvarado, whom he considers a role model. However, he said he will take the opportunity to learn from him.

“I’m going to ask him a thousand questions,” said the forward jokingly, as he looks to gain from Alvarado’s experience after playing games with the Minnesota Timberwolves last season.

Freeman, of Corozal descent, is part of the reserve roster of the Vaqueros de Bayamón in the Baloncesto Superior Nacional (BSN) and currently plays on a two-way contract with the Timberwolves.

Alvarado, Freeman y Thompson tomando turnos a distancia. Por el sonido saben el resultado del intento pic.twitter.com/9ggc1dsQym — Fernando Ribas (@deportespr) June 29, 2026

What will Freeman contribute?

The general manager of the National Team, Carlos Arroyo, highlighted that Freeman will bring long-range shooting and defensive presence in the paint thanks to his mobility and wingspan. During the 2025 NBA Summer League, the forward shot 56.0% from three-point range.

After the FIBA window concludes, Freeman will immediately return to the United States to rejoin the NBA Summer League.

“I’ll have those two games with Puerto Rico and then I’ll go to the Summer League. It will definitely help me”, he said.

The Summer League will begin on July 9, and Freeman is scheduled to play four games against teams representing New Orleans, Denver, Indiana, and Portland.

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