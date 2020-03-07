View this post on Instagram

@presidenciaperu @martinvizcarraperu, creating the Nazca Ridge Marine Protected Area will be your powerful legacy and secure the future of the Peru’s ocean abundance for generations to come. Right now, less than 0.5% of Peru’s maritime territory is under legal protection, far from the 10% goal to which the government committed to achieve by this year. More than 1,000 species can be found in the Nazca Ridge, including blue whales, humpback whales, orcas, marine turtles, sharks and tuna. It is also home to deep-sea species such as cold-water corals and cod. By protecting this area, we can help maintain its abundance for generations to come and in turn, ensure neighboring fisheries thrive. Join @Oceana @oceana_peru in urging Peru’s President Vizcarra to create the Nazca Ridge Marine Protected Area and have his action celebrated at the UN Ocean Conference in June. Visit OCEANA.ORG/NazcaNow. #NazcaNow #NascaYa #30x30