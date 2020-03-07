El famoso actor hizo declaraciones en las redes sociales. (Archivo)

El actor Leonardo DiCaprio sorprendió a sus seguidores al unirse a una campaña de la organización internacional Oceana para la creación de la Reserva Nacional Dorsal de Nasca. Es por ello que retuiteó una carta dirigida al presidente de Perú, Martín Vizcarra, donde pide que su gobierno apruebe la primera zona protegida del mar peruano.

“Señor presidente Vizcarra, crear el Área Marina Protegida de Nasca será su poderoso legado y asegurará el futuro de la abundancia oceánica del Perú para las generaciones venideras”, se lee en el mensaje de Oceana, la entidad que inició una campaña para convencer al mandatario peruano de la importancia de originar una zona protegida en el mar del Perú.

Pero Twitter no fue la única red social que DiCaprio usó: en Instagram compartió algunos datos sobre dicha reserva y la importante de crearla. El actor señaló que menos del 0.5% del mar peruano está bajo protección legal, cuando el Gobierno se comprometió a asegurar el 10% de nuestro mar este año.

@presidenciaperu @martinvizcarraperu, creating the Nazca Ridge Marine Protected Area will be your powerful legacy and secure the future of the Peru’s ocean abundance for generations to come. Right now, less than 0.5% of Peru’s maritime territory is under legal protection, far from the 10% goal to which the government committed to achieve by this year. More than 1,000 species can be found in the Nazca Ridge, including blue whales, humpback whales, orcas, marine turtles, sharks and tuna. It is also home to deep-sea species such as cold-water corals and cod. By protecting this area, we can help maintain its abundance for generations to come and in turn, ensure neighboring fisheries thrive. Join @Oceana @oceana_peru in urging Peru’s President Vizcarra to create the Nazca Ridge Marine Protected Area and have his action celebrated at the UN Ocean Conference in June. Visit OCEANA.ORG/NazcaNow. #NazcaNow #NascaYa #30x30

“Se pueden encontrar más de 1.000 especies en la Cordillera de Nazca, incluyendo ballenas azules, ballenas jorobadas, orcas, tortugas marinas, tiburones y atunes”, agrega.

Al final del mensaje, el actor afirma que la protección de estas aguas garantizará la flora y fauna para las futuras generaciones.

“También alberga especies de aguas profundas, como los corales de agua fría y el bacalao. al proteger esta área, podemos ayudar a mantener su abundancia para las generaciones venideras y, a su vez, asegurar que prosperen las pesquerías vecinas”, señala.


