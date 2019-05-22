La popular fotógrafa Annie Leibovitz volvió a encargarse de retratar para Vanity Fair a las máximas estrellas de la nueva película de "Star Wars, The Rise of Skywalker” (“El ascenso de Skywalker”), que será la última entrega de la saga.

Estas imágenes, tomadas por la reconocida fotógrafa, forman parte de un pequeño adelanto del llamado “Episodio IX”, material inédito en el que los protagonistas se dejaron captar de una manera diferente, además de ser una forma de dar a conocer las nuevas caras, como los personajes de Keri Russell y Richard E. Grant.

A través de la cuenta de Instagram de la reconocida revista se difundieron una serie de fotografías sobre “Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker”, la última entrega de la trilogía creada por George Lucas, la cual comenzó con su primera producción en 1977 y tras 42 años le pone punto final.

Se espera que esta nueva cinta, que será dirigida por J.J. Abrams y con un reparto que incluye a Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Matt Smith, Kelly Marie Tran y Oscar Isaac, se estrene el próximo 19 de diciembre.