La popular fotógrafa Annie Leibovitz volvió a encargarse de retratar para Vanity Fair a las máximas estrellas de la nueva película de "Star Wars, The Rise of Skywalker” (“El ascenso de Skywalker”), que será la última entrega de la saga.
Your first look at #StarWars: The Rise of Skywalker is here! V.F. introduces you to the final chapter in the Skywalker saga with two covers. First up: Daisy Ridley as Rey. At the link in bio, read Lev Grossman’s advance intel from a galaxy far, far away. Photograph by Annie Leibovitz.
??New #StarWars characters alert! ?? V.F. can exclusively reveal Keri Russell and Richard E. Grant’s characters. You’ll meet the masked scoundrel Zorri Bliss, and the menacing Allegiant General Pryde in #TheRiseOfSkywalker. Read up on everything we know about their mysterious roles at the link in bio. Photographs by Annie Leibovitz.
#StarWars: The Rise of Skywalker finds John Boyega’s Finn leading the charge against the mechanized forces of the First Order, alongside newcomer Jannah, played by Naomi Ackie. “It’s extremely surreal to be in it,” says Ackie, “and see how it works from the inside.” Read the full cover story at the link in bio. Photograph by Annie Leibovitz.
