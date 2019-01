View this post on Instagram

Things I’ll miss about the 8th wonder of the world that is #linmanuelmiranda : the ?? of his “Past patiently waiting” rap when it feels like the blue box on center might actually explode, his daily freestyles backstage about everything from bath bombs to burps, our sails off to London, HURRICANE, every “Slow down” mosdef moment, all the melodies he played with in ALL the songs, and then there’s the abundant acts of kindness from both him and his family. Thank you for these forever memories, friend. We got more than we gave & you gave all that you got. #ham4pr. #Reynolds champagne #andpeggytour