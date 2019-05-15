La foto sin fecha distribuida por la subastadora Sotheby's muestra el cuadro de Claude Monet titulado
La foto sin fecha distribuida por la subastadora Sotheby's muestra el cuadro de Claude Monet titulado "Meules", que recaudó $110.7 millones en subasta el 14 de mayo. (Cortesía Sotheby's vía AP)

Nueva York— Uno de los cuadros emblemáticos de almiares de Claude Monet ha recaudado la cifra récord de $110.7 millones en una subasta en Nueva York.

“Meules” de Monet se vendió en el remate primaveral de arte impresionista, moderno y contemporáneo de Sotheby’s el martes por la noche.

"Meules", de Claude Monet (EFE/Sotheby’s)

La rematadora dijo que es un récord mundial para el artista y la primera obra impresionista que supera la marca de $100 millones en una subasta.

El cuadro de 1890 es uno de los apenas cuatro de la célebre serie “Almiares” de Monet que se ponen en remate en este siglo y uno de los ocho que siguen en manos privadas. Los 17 restantes se encuentran en museos de Estados Unidos, Europa y Japón.

Los dueños anteriores habían adquirido el cuadro en 1986 por $2.53 millones. Sotheby’s no reveló quién era el comprador.


