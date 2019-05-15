Nueva York— Uno de los cuadros emblemáticos de almiares de Claude Monet ha recaudado la cifra récord de $110.7 millones en una subasta en Nueva York.

“Meules” de Monet se vendió en el remate primaveral de arte impresionista, moderno y contemporáneo de Sotheby’s el martes por la noche.

"Meules", de Claude Monet (EFE/Sotheby’s)

La rematadora dijo que es un récord mundial para el artista y la primera obra impresionista que supera la marca de $100 millones en una subasta.

El cuadro de 1890 es uno de los apenas cuatro de la célebre serie “Almiares” de Monet que se ponen en remate en este siglo y uno de los ocho que siguen en manos privadas. Los 17 restantes se encuentran en museos de Estados Unidos, Europa y Japón.

#AuctionUpdate: Claude Monet’s 'Meules,' the most glorious & effusive work from the artist’s famed Haystacks series, sold tonight at our Impressionist & Modern Art Evening Sale for $110.7 million. Read all about the record-breaking work here: https://t.co/Jg9WlYxAfQ — Sotheby's (@Sothebys) May 14, 2019