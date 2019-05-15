Nueva York— Uno de los cuadros emblemáticos de almiares de Claude Monet ha recaudado la cifra récord de $110.7 millones en una subasta en Nueva York.
#AuctionUpdate: Claude Monet’s 'Meules,' the most glorious & effusive work from the artist’s famed Haystacks series, sold tonight at our Impressionist & Modern Art Evening Sale for $110.7 million. Read all about the record-breaking work here: https://t.co/Jg9WlYxAfQ
