Las estrellas de K-pop, el solista Jung Joon-young y Seungri, integrante del grupo Big Bang, anunciaron su retiro temporal de la música luego del escándalo sexual en el que están involucrados, y por los que la Policía de Corea del Sur los investiga.

En menos de una semana se desató un escándalo con dos de las estrellas más importantes del K-pop en Corea del Sur; el primero en salir a luz pública fue el caso de Lee Seung-Hyun, verdadero nombre de Seungri, a quien se le acusa de ofrecer los servicios de prostitución a unos inversionistas.

Seungri es investigado por tratar de sobornar con los servicios de prostitutas a los potenciales inversionistas de su club ARENA, así como a los clientes su compañía Yuri Holdings, destaca Daily Mail.

El segundo caso es el del cantante solista Jung Joon-young, una de las estrellas más importantes de Corea del Sur, quien fue acusado de grabar a sus parejas teniendo relaciones sexuales sin su consentimento.

Los vídeos fueron compartidos en un chat en la plataforma Kakao Talk.

El cantante de 30 años admitió su culpa y pidió perdón a las mujeres involucradas.

“Grabé a mujeres sin su consentimiento, compartí los vídeos en un chat de redes sociales y lo hice sin sentir ningún sentimiento de culpa", indicó el artista surcoreano a través de un comunicado difundido en los medios de comunicación.

"Quiero disculparme con las mujeres que aparecen en los vídeos y con todas aquellas personas que puedan sentirse decepcionadas y molestas por este incidente. Voy a arrepentirme de estas conductas poco éticas e ilegales, que constituyen actos criminales, durante el resto de mi vida”, precisó Jung Joon-young.

Tanto Jung Joon-young como Seungri forman parte del chat donde se publicaron los vídeos sexuales.

Además de las acusaciones de fomentar la prostitución, una práctica ilegal en Corea del Sur, Seungri también es investigado por grabar a las mujeres en el baño de la discoteca Burning Sun, de la cual era gerente de relaciones públicas. También se destaca que en el lugar las mujeres eran drogadas y abusadas sexualmente.

Seungri, de 29 años y fundador de uno de los grupos más importantes del K-pop, anunció su retiro de los escenarios, pero no admitió culpas.

“He decidido retirarme de la industria del entretenimiento porque el escándalo social es demasiado grande. Con respecto a los asuntos bajo investigación, seré investigado y despejaré todas las sospechas”, aseguró el cantante en un comunicado que publicó en su cuenta de Instagram y que fue retomado por los medios locales.





En Corea del Sur se registra el fenómeno llamado "molka", en el que se graba a mujeres en la intimidad, sin su consentimiento. Por este delito se pueden alcanzar penas de hasta cinco años de cárcel.