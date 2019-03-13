Las estrellas de K-pop, el solista Jung Joon-young y Seungri, integrante del grupo Big Bang, anunciaron su retiro temporal de la música luego del escándalo sexual en el que están involucrados, y por los que la Policía de Corea del Sur los investiga.
THIS JUST IN: #Seungri wrote on his Instagram that he will end his showbiz career amid ongoing investigation over his alleged sex bribery.
"I think it is right for me to retire from this industry. I will cooperate to ongoing investigation and clarify every suspicion," he wrote.
