La estrella de la serie de Netflix, "Queer Eye", Jonathan Van Ness reveló que desde hace seis años es VIH positivo, un detalle de su vida que comparte como anticipo a la publicación de su libro “Over the Top”, donde también habla de adicciones al sexo y a las drogas.

En entrevista con The New York Times, Van Ness cuenta que se enteró a sus 25 años luego de hacerse una prueba en una oficina de Planned Parenthood y tras desmayarse mientras trabaja como peluquero.

“Ese día fue tan devastador como se podría pensar que sería”, contó Van Ness al diario.

La celebridad de 32 años describió, además, momentos desafiantes en su vida como tener que internarse dos veces por adicción a metanfetaminas y su adicción al sexo. No obstante, aseguró que está saludable y que solo consume alcohol y ocasionalmente, marihuana.

En su cuenta de Instagram, Van Ness comparte que “el libro habla de algunos momentos extremadamente difíciles, pero también está lleno de mi humor, alegría y voz".

“No puedo esperar para compartirlo con ustedes. Muchas gracias por su apoyo hasta ahora, significa el mundo”, agregó.

Asimismo, explicó a New York Times que espera que su revelación ayude a eliminar el estigma que rodea a aquellos que viven con VIH.


