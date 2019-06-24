El bebé de Eva Longoria, Santiago Enrique, cumplió su primer año de vida y su famosa madre no escatimó en detalles para festejar la ocasión.
View this post on Instagram
Wow what a weekend! Thank you to everyone who helped us celebrate Santi’s 1st bday and Baptism! We are so blessed to have so many people love our beautiful baby boy! And a big thank you to me sweet Troy and his team @simplytroy who made the day so beautiful and fun! One year down and a lifetime to go! #BabyBaston #MamasTired
💬Ver 0 comentarios