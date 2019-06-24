La actriz estuvo de visita en Puerto Rico hace algunos meses. (Suministrada) (horizontal-x3)
La actriz estuvo de visita en Puerto Rico hace algunos meses. (AP)

El bebé de Eva Longoria, Santiago Enrique, cumplió su primer año de vida y su famosa madre no escatimó en detalles para festejar la ocasión. 

Como parte de la celebración, madre e hijo estuvieron de visita en el reino mágico de Disney, en Orlando. Longoria publicó una imagen en su cuenta de Instagram donde aparece en el parque, cargando al bebé sonriente mientras el ratón Mickey le extiende sus brazos. La madre se observa feliz por la reacción del niño, fruto de su relación con el empresario Pepe Bastón. 

Además del cumpleaños, Longoria celebró el bautizo de su niño, a quien apoda Santi. En otra imagen, también en Instagram, la artista aparece acostada frente a una hermosa decoración, aparentemente en su hogar, realizada con flores blancas y amarilla y otros llamativos elementos. 

Santi es el primer hijo de la actriz y productora estadounidense. El pequeño nació el 19 de junio. 


