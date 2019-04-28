(semisquare-x3)
La actriz Eva Longoria estuvo acompañada de su pequeño hijo. (AP)

Sonriente, posando debajo de las sombrillas ubicadas en la calle Fortaleza del Viejo San Juan fue fotografiada la actriz Eva Longoria

La intérprete de Gabrielle Solis en la desaparecida serie de televisión, Desperate Housewives, publicó la imagen en su cuenta de Instagram junto a un emotivo mensaje. 

"Mi querido Puerto Rico! Las palabras no pueden describir lo bella que es esta isla y su gente. Por favor, vengan a visitar Puerto Rico pronto, después del huracán hubo mucha devastación. Pero la gente linda de Puerto Rico no solamente reconstruyeron su isla, han reconstruido su espíritu. ¡Te quiero PR!", escribió. 

Durante su visita, Longoria estuvo acompañada por su hijo Santiago, fruto de su relación con el empresario Pepe Bastón, exejecutivo de la cadena Televisa. El niño aparece en el InstaStories de su mamá.

También en su InstaStories la actriz colgó un video que la muestra caminando en los alrededores del Castillo San Felipe del Morro en el que afirma que la isla uno de sus lugares favoritos en el mundo. 

"Es tan lindo aquí. Tienen que venir a visitar", sostuvo. 


