Sonriente, posando debajo de las sombrillas ubicadas en la calle Fortaleza del Viejo San Juan fue fotografiada la actriz Eva Longoria.
Mi querido Puerto Rico! Words cannot describe how beautiful this island is and its people. Please come visit Puerto Rico soon, after the hurricane there was so much devastation. But the beautiful people of PR not only rebuilt their island, they have rebuilt their spirit! Te quiero PR! ????????????
Mi querido Puerto Rico! Words cannot describe how beautiful this island is and its people. Please come visit Puerto Rico soon, after the hurricane there was so much devastation. But the beautiful people of PR not only rebuilt their island, they have rebuilt their spirit! Te quiero PR! ????????????
💬Ver 0 comentarios