Jennifer López se unió a la larga lista de figuras del mundo del espectáculo que lamentan la muerte del baloncelista Kobe Bryant y su hija de 13 años, Gianna.
Family. As I scrolled through Kobe’s feed, and Alex and I talk memories and moments we remember about him ... this is the truth that rings out the loudest ... family is what matters most. We are all feeling sadness from this loss, but all I can think of is that it is a grain of sand compared to what Vanessa must going through right now. I am sending all of my love and praying for you, your children and the other families involved in today’s tragic turn of events. The most unfair thing in life is to lose a child and husband on the same day. Vanessa, I pray for your strength and that God guides you each step of the way through this unimaginable heartbreak. To the other families who are suffering from this unthinkable tragedy, may God be with you all. Kobe you meant so much to so many and we will miss you forever. Thank you for your work ethic, your inspiration and your heart. #hero #legend #husband #father ????????
jamas hubiera imaginado que esto me dolería tanto! ?? Aun recuerdo la primera vez que vi un juego de basket, a los 7 años con mi papá, y fue un partido de este genio, y desde ese día en adelante se convirtió en mi jugador favorito x100pre!! Nunca lo he mencionado por que no tiene que ver necesariamente con música, pero este hombre ha sido inspiración en muchos aspecto para yo poder ser lo que soy hoy. RIP GOAT!!! Descansa en PAZ!!!! Gracias por inspirarme tanto!! Gracias por tantas emociones!!! Que triste me siento!!! Se fue una leyenda!! Junto con una hermosa criatura y promesa del baloncesto como lo era tu hija Gianna WOW! Me rompe el alma saber que muy pronto iba a conocerte y compartir contigo! WOW!!!!!!!!!!!!!! #RIPMAMBA @kobebryant
