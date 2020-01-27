La actriz y cantante le deseo fortaleza a la viuda de Bryant para sobrellevar la pérdida que enfrenta. (AP)

Jennifer López se unió a la larga lista de figuras del mundo del espectáculo que lamentan la muerte del baloncelista Kobe Bryant y su hija de 13 años, Gianna.

En una publicación en su cuenta de Instagram, la actriz y cantante de raíces boricuas ofreció el pésame a la esposa de quien fue el jugador estrella de los Lakers.

Family. As I scrolled through Kobe’s feed, and Alex and I talk memories and moments we remember about him ... this is the truth that rings out the loudest ... family is what matters most. We are all feeling sadness from this loss, but all I can think of is that it is a grain of sand compared to what Vanessa must going through right now. I am sending all of my love and praying for you, your children and the other families involved in today’s tragic turn of events. The most unfair thing in life is to lose a child and husband on the same day. Vanessa, I pray for your strength and that God guides you each step of the way through this unimaginable heartbreak. To the other families who are suffering from this unthinkable tragedy, may God be with you all. Kobe you meant so much to so many and we will miss you forever. Thank you for your work ethic, your inspiration and your heart. #hero #legend #husband #father ????????

"Familia. Mientras miraba las fotografías en la cuenta de Kobe, y Alex y yo hablábamos de las memorias y momentos que recordamos de él...esta es la verdad que resuena más alto...la familia es lo más importante", sostuvo la Diva del Bronx.

"Todos sentimos tristeza por esta pérdida, pero todo lo que puedo pensar es que es un grano de arena en comparación con lo que Vanessa (esposa de Bryant) debe pasar en este momento. Te envío todo mi amor y rezo por ti, tus hijos y las otras familias involucradas en este trágico acontecimiento”, dijo la cantante.

En las imágenes que publicó JLo se observa que tanto ella como su pareja, Alex, compartieron con Kobe y su familia momentos felices.

“Lo más injusto de la vida es perder a un hijo y un esposo el mismo día. Vanessa, rezo por tu fortaleza y que Dios te guíe en cada paso del camino a través de este desamor inimaginable. Para las otras familias que sufren esta tragedia impensable, que Dios esté con todos ustedes. Kobe, significaste mucho para tantos y te extrañaremos para siempre. Gracias por tu ética de trabajo, tu inspiración y tu corazón”, agregó JLo.

Por su parte, el artista del música urbana Bad Bunny también compartió la tristeza que siente por la partida del atleta y su hija. Para el boricua, Bryant fue un ejemplo a seguir. Por eso estaba emocionado del encuentro que esperaba tener pronto con él.

"Jamás hubiera imaginado que esto me dolería tanto! ?? Aún recuerdo la primera vez que vi un juego de basket, a los 7 años con mi papá, y fue un partido de este genio, y desde ese día en adelante se convirtió en mi jugador favorito x100pre!! Nunca lo he mencionado por que no tiene que ver necesariamente con música, pero este hombre ha sido inspiración en muchos aspecto para yo poder ser lo que soy hoy. RIP GOAT!!! Descansa en PAZ!!!! Gracias por inspirarme tanto!! Gracias por tantas emociones!!! Que triste me siento!!! Se fue una leyenda!! Junto con una hermosa criatura y promesa del baloncesto como lo era tu hija Gianna WOW! Me rompe el alma saber que muy pronto iba a conocerte y compartir contigo! WOW!!!!!!!!!!!!!! #RIPMAMBA", escribió Bad Bunny junto a la foto de Bryant.

jamas hubiera imaginado que esto me dolería tanto! ?? Aun recuerdo la primera vez que vi un juego de basket, a los 7 años con mi papá, y fue un partido de este genio, y desde ese día en adelante se convirtió en mi jugador favorito x100pre!! Nunca lo he mencionado por que no tiene que ver necesariamente con música, pero este hombre ha sido inspiración en muchos aspecto para yo poder ser lo que soy hoy. RIP GOAT!!! Descansa en PAZ!!!! Gracias por inspirarme tanto!! Gracias por tantas emociones!!! Que triste me siento!!! Se fue una leyenda!! Junto con una hermosa criatura y promesa del baloncesto como lo era tu hija Gianna WOW! Me rompe el alma saber que muy pronto iba a conocerte y compartir contigo! WOW!!!!!!!!!!!!!! #RIPMAMBA @kobebryant

Otro de los artistas puertorriqueños que expresó su pena por el deceso de Bryant fue el salsero Marc Anthony. Sin poder contener las lágrimas, la voz de "Preciosa" observó al público gritar el nombre de Kobe durante el minuto de silencio que le dedicó en medio de un concierto que celebró en Boston, Massachusetts, el domingo pasado.

Durante el evento, celebrado en la Agganis Arena, el escenario se cubrió con una fotografía de la estrella de la NBA proyectada en una gran pantalla. La imagen leía: “en memoria de Kobe Bryant 1978-2020”.

El momento quedó grabado en la cuenta de Instagram del salsero boricua.

En la misma red social, Marc publicó una imagen junto al astro del baloncesto y su compadre, David Beckham. El calce lee: “cuando estrechas tus manos con un ángel. Descansa en paz mi bello hermano. Que el amor de la gente rodeé a todas las familias involucradas. Qué triste”.

