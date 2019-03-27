El cantante canadiense Justin Bieber se cansó de los comentarios en las redes sociales que afirman que él no está enamorado de su esposa, la modelo Hailey Baldwin, sino de su expareja, la cantante Selena Gomez, y estalló contra uno de sus seguidores a quien le mandó una fuerte respuesta.

“Amé y amo profundamente a Selena, ella siempre ocupará una parte de mi corazón, pero estoy totalmente enamorado de mi esposa. Ella es lo mejor que me ha pasado”, escribió el canadiense en su cuenta de Instagram.

Así fue la contundente respuesta del cantante a un usuario que le ha mandado mensajes en contra de su relación con Baldwin.

“Deja de mandar estos mensajes a Hailey y a mí. Si me quieres, haz captura de pantalla y compártelo donde sea”, posteó el artista de 25 años junto a una imagen del mensaje enviado por el usuario identificado como Jailey is a joke.

Bieber, quien recientemente admitió que no la está pasando bien por sus problemas de depresión, decidió poner un alto a los haters (detractores) que han asegurado que su verdadero amor es Selena Gómez.

“No estás enamorado de Hailey. Sólo te casaste con ella para recuperar a SG (Selena Gomez)”, destaca el mensaje del usuario que hizo estallar al canadiense.

"Eres un inmaduro. El hecho de que tengas una cuenta para criticar a mi esposa y mi relación es absolutamente absurdo. ¿Por qué dedicaría mi vida entera a alguien con quien me he casado para luego volver con mi ex?”, se lee la respuesta que compartió el cantante.

Jailey is a joke también acusó a la modelo estadounidense de serle infiel al cantante y de ser racista.

Algo que Bieber no dejó pasar por alto.

“Cualquiera que piense eso no tiene alma o tiene 10 años o menos porque una persona con lógica no habla ni piensa de esta manera. De verdad, deberías avergonzarte de ti mismo", indicó el intérprete de "Sorry".

Tras reconocer que amó a la ex estrella de Disney, Bieber no tuvo reparó el asegurar que ahora ama profundamente a Hailey, con quien se casó en secreto en septiembre pasado.

“Nunca respondo a mensajes como estos porque no me gusta dedicarles mi energía. Pero, esta es una respuesta a toda la gente inmadura que manda mensajes hirientes a Hailey como 'él siempre vuelve con Selena' o 'Selena es mejor para él'", precisó el canadiense.

"Si no te gusta o no lo apoyas significa que no me apoyas y si no me apoyas no eras un fan o una buena persona", indicó el joven cantante.

La respuesta de Bieber se da solo un día después de que el artista canadiense anunciara en sus redes sociales su retiro temporal de la música para dedicarse a su vida personal.

Reconoció que su última gira no la disfrutó y que ahora necesita tiempo para superar sus problemas de depresión.

"Como probablemente se vio, estaba infeliz en la última gira y no me lo merezco y tampoco ustedes, que pagan dinero para venir y tener un concierto divertido animado y energético. Y fui incapaz, emocionalmente, de darles eso casi al final de la gira", escribió en su cuenta de Instagram.

So I read a lot of messages saying you want an album .. I've toured my whole teenage life, and early 20s, I realized and as you guys probably saw I was unhappy last tour and I don't deserve that and you don't deserve that, you pay money to come and have a lively energetic fun light concert and I was unable emotionally to give you that near the end of the tour. I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don't fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be. Music is very important to me but Nothing comes before my family and my health. I will come with a kick ass album ASAP, my swag is undeniable and my drive is indescribable his love is supernatural his grace is that reliable.... the top is where I reside period whether I make music or not the king said so. ?? but I will come with a vengeance believe that.. (grammar and punctuation will be terrible pretend it's a text where u just don't care).