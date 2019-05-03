Kelly Clarkson fue operada de apendicitis al día siguiente de animar los Premios Billboard de la Música.
Not gonna lie.... I may or may not have broken down in tears after the show from pain ?? BUT thanks 2 all the amazing people @ Cedars-Sinai I flew home directly after the event, nailed the surgery early this morning, & feeling awesome now! Bye bye appendix ?? #TheShowMustGoOn ??????? https://t.co/eL9HoVlSiM— Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) 2 de mayo de 2019
