Kelly Clarkson fue operada de apendicitis al día siguiente de animar los Premios Billboard de la Música.

La cantante de 37 años tuiteó que el dolor la tuvo "al borde de las lágrimas después del espectáculo”. Viajó a casa en Los Ángeles tras la gala del miércoles por la noche en Las Vegas y se sometió a la cirugía el jueves.

Pese al dolor, Clarkson interpretó en la gala su nueva canción, "Broken & Beautiful", así como un popurrí de algunos de los éxitos más grandes del año. Fue la segunda edición consecutiva que fungió como anfitriona de los Billboard.

Not gonna lie.... I may or may not have broken down in tears after the show from pain ?? BUT thanks 2 all the amazing people @ Cedars-Sinai I flew home directly after the event, nailed the surgery early this morning, & feeling awesome now! Bye bye appendix ?? #TheShowMustGoOn ??????? https://t.co/eL9HoVlSiM — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) 2 de mayo de 2019

Clarkson tuiteó que se siente “increíble". Cerró su mensaje el mantra de la industria del espectáculo en un hashtag: "#ElShowDebeContinuar".