Kelly Clarkson tuvo que viajar a Los Ángeles para ser intervenida. (semisquare-x3)
Kelly Clarkson tuvo que viajar a Los Ángeles para ser intervenida. (AP)

Kelly Clarkson fue operada de apendicitis al día siguiente de animar los Premios Billboard de la Música.

La cantante de 37 años tuiteó que el dolor la tuvo "al borde de las lágrimas después del espectáculo”. Viajó a casa en Los Ángeles tras la gala del miércoles por la noche en Las Vegas y se sometió a la cirugía el jueves.

Pese al dolor, Clarkson interpretó en la gala su nueva canción, "Broken & Beautiful", así como un popurrí de algunos de los éxitos más grandes del año. Fue la segunda edición consecutiva que fungió como anfitriona de los Billboard.

Clarkson tuiteó que se siente “increíble". Cerró su mensaje el mantra de la industria del espectáculo en un hashtag: "#ElShowDebeContinuar".

El mensaje de Clarkson tuvo una gran respuesta por parte de sus fans y acumuló más de 35,000 "me gusta" y más de 2,700 retuits.


💬Ver 0 comentarios  