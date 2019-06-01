La socialité y empresaria Kim Kardashian West (AP) (semisquare-x3)
Como estudiante de derecho, Kim Kardashian West ha asumido la misión de mejorar el sistema de justicia penal de Estados Unidos; por ello, la modelo visitó a un reo de la prisión San Quintín que ha sido condenado a muerte.

La empresaria pasó varias horas hablando con Kevin Cooper, quien ha sido sentenciado por el asesinato de cuatro personas, incluidos dos menores de edad.

El preso ha señalado durante más de 30 años que es inocente de los cargos que se le acusa, por lo que Kardashian West decidió tomar su caso y posteó algunos mensajes en Twitter.

"Tengo la esperanza de que Kevin sea exonerado, ya que ahora se han ordenado las pruebas de ADN. Estoy agradecida con el Gobernador Newsom por poner fin a la pena de muerte en California", expresó Kardashian West.

La empresaria también posteó una fotografía con Kevin Cooper y escribió: "Tuve una reunión emotiva […] Percibí a un hombre honesto y atento, creo que es inocente de los delitos por los que ha sido condenado".

Si Kardashian West lograra anular la sentencia de Kevin Cooper, se convertirá en el convicto número 18 que la celebridad logra liberar de prisión en las últimas semanas.

Actualmente, la socialité estudia para convertirse en abogada y pasó el año pasado ayudando a reclusos.


