Como estudiante de derecho, Kim Kardashian West ha asumido la misión de mejorar el sistema de justicia penal de Estados Unidos; por ello, la modelo visitó a un reo de la prisión San Quintín que ha sido condenado a muerte.
I had an emotional meeting with Kevin Cooper yesterday at San Quentin’s death row. I found him to be thoughtful and honest and I believe he is innocent of the crimes for which he was convicted. pic.twitter.com/FveajjjA5y— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 1, 2019
I am hopeful that Kevin will be exonerated since DNA testing has now been ordered on Kevin’s case and I remain grateful to Governor Newsom for ending capital punishment in California. pic.twitter.com/NmLbh0bNYD— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 1, 2019
