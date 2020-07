View this post on Instagram

Here’s to all the incredible women who have written to me recently - . I said I would not choose to activate chainmail , but this one has touched my heart as I watch interesting women share their images capturing something they love about themselves while honoring support and recognition of others. Thankyou for including me in your list of women who resonate with your soul. I chose this image because it changed my life as I witnessed the power of embracing and unifying the strength of my body and spirit, naturally . This shot was taken 1989 in Broome Western Australia by @grahamshearer- my first shoot for @vogueaustralia with @karinuptonbaker who saw something in me , I had not seen in myself💥And Thankyou @welleco for allowing me to bring wellness to life ..