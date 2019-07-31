La cantante recurrió a sus redes sociales para pedir una disculpa a sus fans. (AP)

Cardi B pospuso un concierto en Indianápolis tras lo que la policía describió como una amenaza no verificada a la rapera ganadora del Grammy.

En un mensaje en su cuenta de Twitter, la artista se disculpó con sus fans sobre el espectáculo planificado para el martes en el Bankers Life Fieldhouse, y dijo: "Mi seguridad y su seguridad primero".

Según el post Cardi B, cuyo verdadero nombre es Belcalis Almanzar, había estado más temprano en el recinto ensayando. Personal de seguridad le informó la postergación a los asistentes que estaban en fila el martes esperando para entrar.

La policía de Indianápolis dijo que realiza una investigación. El departamento publicó en Twitter que hubo una "amenaza no verificada a la artista", pero ninguna amenaza inmediata a la seguridad pública.

Bankers Life Fieldhouse dijo en un comunicado que el show se postergó debido a "circunstancias por encima del control de cualquiera". El concierto fue reprogramado para el 11 de septiembre.


