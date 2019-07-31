Cardi B pospuso un concierto en Indianápolis tras lo que la policía describió como una amenaza no verificada a la rapera ganadora del Grammy.
Dear Indiana people I’m so sorry for today .I will like to let you know I was at the venue I was even rehearsing a new move I been excited to do on my show. Unfortunately there was a security threat that is currently under investigation right now. My safety and your safety first. pic.twitter.com/4glELemzYY— iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 31, 2019
Concert is *postponed*. Not canceled. https://t.co/hgx4jTxXfc— IMPD (@IMPDnews) July 31, 2019
