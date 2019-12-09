View this post on Instagram

Look at my mom in the front row ?????? She is so proud ?? This was during my lil Selena tribute during my set in my hometown?? This is her first time seeing me perform this set. You can see at one point she jumps up and down and gets so excited, then starts tearing up. That’s what chokes me up. She has been waiting to see me like this for a very long time, and she is just so proud and happy seeing me up there. Moments like this are truly priceless and so special, I live for them! I love you so much Mom, YOU ARE MY HEART!!!! ??