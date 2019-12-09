Brooke fue la artista invitada anoche a Miss Universe. (Miss Universe)

Ally Brooke tenía dos años cuando Selena Quintanilla fue asesinada en Corpus Christi, Texas.

De padres mexicanos y nacida y criada en Texas, la joven creció admirando a su compueblana, sentimiento que ha expresado a lo largo de su carrera como cantante pop.

Probablemente, por eso, eligió realizar un homenaje a la reina del tex-mex anoche durante la competencia final de Miss Universe 2019.

Brooke, quien tuvo a su cargo la apertura del certamen, interpretó “I could fall in love” y “Dreaming of you” durante el desfile en traje de gala del concurso en el que Miss Universe Puerto Rico, Madison Anderson Berríos, quedó primera finalista y la sudafricana Zozibini Tunzi fue la ganadora.

El homenaje de la exintegrante de Fifth Harmony disgustó a muchos fanáticos de Selena que recurrieron a las redes sociales para criticar su interpretación.

“Que bueno que Selena está muerta y no puede escuchar esto. Horrible”, “¿Quién es esta mujer que está masacrando a Selena en televisión en vivo? ¿Por qué?”, “¿Quién canta? Entiendo que es irrespetuoso para Selena cantar esto mal. Estoy segura que hay personas mucho mejores que pueden cantar las canciones de Selena”, fueron algunos de los mensajes colocados en Twitter.

Brooke, es una cantante pop que se dio a conocer en el grupo Fifth Harmony, donde compartió con Camila Cabello, Normani, Dinah Jane y Lauren Jauregui. En 2018, firmó como solista con Atlantic Records, y hoy cuenta con 2.2 millones de oyentes mensuales en Spotify.

Nacida y criada en una comunidad latina en San Antonio, Allyson Brooke Hernández se expuso desde pequeña a la música mexicana. De ahí, su admiración por Selena, un ícono de la musica latina y, sobre todo, de la tejana. La cantante de 26 años también ha destacado la influencia en su formación de otras latinas como Gloria Estefan y Jennifer López.

La joven ha realizado varios homenajes a Selena, entre ellos, durante su participación este año en la temporada 28 del reality “Dacing with the Stars”, donde bailó “Dreaming of you”. En junio pasado, durante una presentación como solista en San Antonio, también rindió tributo a Selena al cantar y bailar “Baila esta cumbia”. Para entonces, contó con la bendición de Suzette Quintanilla, hermana de Selena, quien le regaló unas camisas de la fenecida cantante.

Anoche, no todo fueron críticas. Hubo fanáticos de Brooke que quedaron con sentimientos encontrados, mientras que a otros les ganó la nostalgia. “Ver a Ally Brooke interpretar ‘I could fall in love’ de Selena es lo mejor de mi noche de domingo”, escribió un usuario, mientras que otros celebraron el que una latina de Texas le rindiera homenaje a su compueblana.

Reviva el momento y juzgue usted si el homenaje le hizo honor a Selena:


💬Ver 0 comentarios  