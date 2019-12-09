Ally Brooke tenía dos años cuando Selena Quintanilla fue asesinada en Corpus Christi, Texas.
Que bueno que Selena esta muerta y no puede escuchar esto. HORRIBLE.@MissUniverse https://t.co/8RVTkIkGU0— Alec Velueta (@alexalex_vel) December 9, 2019
Who is this woman butchering #Selena on live TV?!! Why?? Why?! #MissUniverse— Sabi M. (@sabi20) December 9, 2019
Who is the one singing? I think its disrespectful to Selena to sing this bad. Im sure there are a lot better who can belt out Selena’s songs. #MissUniverse #MissUniverse2019— Youjean (@youyouing1) December 9, 2019
Look at my mom in the front row ?????? She is so proud ?? This was during my lil Selena tribute during my set in my hometown?? This is her first time seeing me perform this set. You can see at one point she jumps up and down and gets so excited, then starts tearing up. That’s what chokes me up. She has been waiting to see me like this for a very long time, and she is just so proud and happy seeing me up there. Moments like this are truly priceless and so special, I live for them! I love you so much Mom, YOU ARE MY HEART!!!! ??
Anyone who knows me well knows three things I love are pageants, Fifth Harmony, and Selena.Ally Brooke singing a Selena tribute at #MissUniverse sounds like it’d be my dream collaboration, but...??— Rob (@robthehousedown) December 9, 2019
Dude my Texas Latina heart ??...on my TV is Ally Brooke, Latina from Texas, singing Selena - Tejana ICON - medley ???? and she's singing live ?? beautiful ???? #AllyOnMissUniverse #SelenaForever #MissUniverse pic.twitter.com/vLudm3Nqso— Yol-Itzma (@YolitzmaWrites) December 9, 2019
Watching @AllyBrooke perform I could fall in love by Selena is the highlight of my Sunday night #MissUniverse2019 #AllyOnMissUniverse @MissUniverse pic.twitter.com/3iBZBHUkte— Edward Sanchez (@edwardistheman) December 9, 2019
.@allybrooke opening up the #MissUniverse2019 evening gown competition. ??#MissUniverse2019 LIVE on @FOXtv. Airing in Spanish on @Telemundo. pic.twitter.com/AhcARb22yv— Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) December 9, 2019
