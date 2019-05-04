Justin Bieber está dando de qué hablar tras una publicación que compartió en Instagram en la que halaga al cantante estadounidense Chris Brown, famoso, entre otras cosas, por golpear brutalmente a Rihanna en 2009.
everyone wants to wait til people die To give them the credit they deserve. I’m calling it now when CB passes away after a long full life, you will miss what you had in front of you the whole time ... trust me watch you will see. the people who have over looked this mans talent because of a mistake he made.. you need to reevaluate! Love you @chrisbrownofficial
everyone wants to wait til people die To give them the credit they deserve. I’m calling it now when CB passes away after a long full life, you will miss what you had in front of you the whole time ... trust me watch you will see. the people who have over looked this mans talent because of a mistake he made.. you need to reevaluate! Love you @chrisbrownofficial
💬Ver 0 comentarios