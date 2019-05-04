(semisquare-x3)
El artista asegura que cuando Brown muera reconocerían su música. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Justin Bieber está dando de qué hablar tras una publicación que compartió en Instagram en la que halaga al cantante estadounidense Chris Brown, famoso, entre otras cosas, por golpear brutalmente a Rihanna en 2009.

Para el canadiense, ese "error" de Brown ha impedido que mucha gente se de cuenta del talento que tiene, que según Bieber, es como si se sumara el que poseía Michael Jackson y el rapero Tupac. En su polémica publicación, Justin advierte que cuando Brown muera, muchos reconocerán que era un grande de la música.

"Tiene que morir una persona para reconocer el talento que merecen. Yo lo aviso ahora. Cuando Chris Brown fallezca tras una larga vida, echarán de menos a lo que tienen frente a ustedes todo el tiempo, Háganme caso, ya lo verán. La gente que ha ignorado el talento de este hombre por un error que cometió ¡necesita reevaluarse! Te amo, Chris Brown", se lee en su comentario que acompañó con una fotografía.

Muchos usuarios en redes sociales se muestran sorprendidos e indignados de que Justin califique como simple "error" el episodio de violencia con Rihanna. 



