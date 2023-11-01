La cantante estadounidense Mariah Carey se despidió de Halloween y... ¡dio la bienvenida a la Navidad!

Desde que Mariah Carey lanzó “All I want for Christmas is you”, en 1994, el tema se consolidó como uno de los clásicos durante las fiestas decembrinas, por lo que no es sorpresa, que la intérprete utilizó un vídeo, colgado en sus redes sociales, para comenzar la promoción del tema navideño.

Para hacer el anuncio de la llegada de la Navidad, la voz de “Always Be My Baby” fue descongelada de un bloque de hielo, por varios personajes de Halloween. Tras salir de ese cautiverio, comenzó a celebrar junto a niños y elfos.

La cantante, quien está registrada con el título de “Reina de la Navidad”, concluyó el vídeo con el texto “It’s Time”, que en español significa “Es tiempo”.

Año tras año, cuando el reloj marca el 1 de noviembre, la cantante promociona su éxito “All I Want For Christmas Is You”.

Aquí la letra de la popular canción:

I don’t want a lot for Christmas

There is just one thing I need

I don’t care about the presents underneath the Christmas tree

I just want you for my own

More than you could ever know

Make my wish come true

All I want for Christmas is you

Yeah I don’t want a lot for Christmas

There is just one thing I need (and I)

Don’t care about the presents underneath the Christmas tree

I don’t need to hang my stocking there upon the fireplace

Santa Claus won’t make me happy with a toy on Christmas Day

I just want you for my own

More than you could ever know

Make my wish come true

All I want for Christmas is you You, baby Oh,

I won’t ask for much this Christmas

I won’t even wish for snow (and I)

I’m just gonna keep on waiting underneath the mistletoe

I won’t make a list and send it to the North Pole for Saint Nick

I won’t even stay awake to hear those magic reindeer click

‘Cause I just want you here tonight

Holding on to me so tight

What more can I do?

Oh, baby, all I want for Christmas is you

You, baby Oh-oh, all the lights are shining so brightly everywhere (so brightly, baby)

And the sound of children’s laughter fills the air (oh, oh, yeah)

And everyone is singing (oh, yeah)

I hear those sleigh bells ringing Santa, won’t you bring me the one I really need? (Yeah, oh)

Won’t you please bring my baby to me?

Oh, I don’t want a lot for Christmas

This is all I’m asking for I just wanna see my baby standing right outside my door

Oh, I just want you for my own More than you could ever know Make my wish come true

Oh, baby, all I want for Christmas is you You, baby

All I want for Christmas is you, baby

All I want for Christmas is you, baby

All I want for Christmas is you, baby

All I want for Christmas (all I really want) is you, baby

All I want (I want) for Christmas (all I really want) is you, baby