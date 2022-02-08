En una corta, pero intensa, presentación de los nominados a los premios Oscar de la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas, se anunciaron cuáles serán las producciones que competirán este año por el deseado galardón. Tanto la película “The Power of the Dog”, como “Dune”, resultaron ser los filmes con más nominaciones, con 12 y 10, respectivamente incluyendo en la categoría más importante de Mejor película. Los ganadores serán anunciados el domingo, 27 de marzo en Los Ángeles.

Los presentadores Tracee Ellis Ross y Leslie Jordan anunciaron de manera remota los nominados para las 23 categorías entre los que sobresalió el trabajo realizado por el dramaturgo de raíces puertorriqueñas, Lin-Manuel Miranda, a quien se le reconoce su trabajo en la película “Encanto” en dos categorías: Mejor canción, por “Dos oruguitas” y Mejor partitura, junto a sus colegas Mike Elizondo, Germaine Franco y Tom MacDougall.

De la misma forma, Ariana DeBose, cuyo padre es puertorriqueño, resultó nominada en la categoría de Mejor actriz de reparto por su papel de “Anita” en la película “West Side Story”. La puertorriqueña Rita Moreno ganó este premio hace 60 años por el mismo papel.

La categoría más importante, la de Mejor Película, incluyó a todos los favoritos como “Belfast”, CODA”, “Don’t Look Up”, “Drive My Car”, “Dune”, “King Richard”, “Licorice Pizza”, “Nightmare Alley”, “The Power of the Dog” y “West Side Story”.

En cuanto a los nominados para Mejor director, la lista acoge importantes nombres como Steven Spielberg, por “West Side Story”, que es la octava vez que lo nominan en esta categoría, ganándolo en dos ocasiones, y Paul Thomas Anderson, por “Licorice Pizza”, que ha recibido tres nominaciones en la categoría. Completan la lista Kenneth Branagh, por “Belfast”, Jane Campion, por “The Power of the Dog” y Ryusuke Hamaguchi, por “Drive My Car”.

La categoría de Mejor actor presenta una recia competencia entre todos los reconocidos intérpretes, que incluye al español Javier Bardem, por “Being the Ricardos”; Benedict Cumberbatch, por “The Power of the Dog”; Andrew Garfield, por “Tick, Tick... Boom!”; Will Smith, por “King Richard”; Denzel Washington, por “The Tragedy of McBeth”. Esta es la cuarta vez que nominan a Bardem para un Oscar, ganando en la categoría me Mejor actor de reparto en el 2008 por “No Country for Old Men”. De la misma forma, Washington ha sido nominado en 10 ocasiones para el Oscar, ganado en dos ocasiones como Mejor actor por sus papeles en “Glory” (1989) y “Training Day” (2001). El resto de los candidatos también habían sido nominados anteriormente.

Casualmente, la esposa de Bardem, Penélope Cruz, también resultó nominada, esta vez en la categoría de Mejo actriz por su papel en la película en español “Madres paralelas”, de Pedro Almodovar. Es su tercera nominación a un Oscar, ganando el premio como Mejor actriz por “The Favourite”, en el 2019. Le acompañan en esta categoría las actrices Jessica Chastain, por “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”; Olivia Colman, por “The Lost Daughter”; Nicole Kidman, por “Being the Ricardos”; y Kristen Stewart, por “Spencer”. Tanto Coleman como Kidman han ganado premios Oscar por sus participaciones en las películas “The Favourite” (2018) y “The Hours” (2002), respectivamente.

Por otro lado, en la categoría de Mejor actor de reparto, la lista está dividida entre un veterano y varios debutantes en estos premios. La lista incluye a Ciarán Hinds, por “Belfast”, Troy Kotsur, por “CODA”, Jesse Plemons, por “The Power of the Dog”; J.K. Simmons, por “Being the Ricardos” y Kodi Smit-McPhee, por “The Power of the Dog”. Simmons es el único que ha sido nominado en dos ocasiones, siendo ganador de esta misma categoría en el 2015 por su trabajo en la película “Whiplash”.

En términos de la categoría de Mejor actriz de reparto, donde aparece como favorita DeBose, está acompañada por Jessie Buckley, por “The Lost Daughter”; Judi Dench, por “Belfast”; Kirsten Dunst, por “The Power of the Dog”; y Aunjanue Ellis, por “King Richard”. Esta es la octava nominación a un Oscar para Dench, quien ganó el premio en esta misma categoría por su papel en “Shakespeare in Love”, en 1999.

Lista de nominados a la 94ta edición anual de los Premios de la Academia

Mejor película

“Belfast”, “CODA”, “Don’t Look Up”, “Drive My Car”, “Dune”, “King Richard”, “Licorice Pizza”, “Nightmare Alley”, “The Power of the Dog”, “West Side Story”.

Dirección

Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”; Ryusuke Hamaguchi, “Drive My Car”; Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza”; Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”; Steven Spielberg, “West Side Story”.

Actor

Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”; Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”; Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick... Boom!”; Will Smith, “King Richard”; Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of McBeth”.

Actriz

Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”, Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”; Penélope Cruz, “Madres paralelas”; Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”; Kristen Stewart, “Spencer”.

Actor de reparto

Ciarán Hinds, “Belfast”; Troy Kotsur, “CODA”; Jesse Plemons, “The Power of the Dog”; J.K. Simmons, “Being the Ricardos”; Kodi Smit-McFee, “The Power of the Dog”.

Actriz de reparto

Jessie Buckley, “The Lost Daughter”; Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”; Judi Dench, “Belfast”; Kristen Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”; Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard”.

Cinematografía

“Dune”, “Nightmare Alley”, “The Power of the Dog”, “The Tragedy of McBeth”, “West Side Story”.

Guion adaptado

“CODA”, “Drive My Car”, “Dune”, “The Lost Daughter”, “The Power of the Dog”.

Guion original

“Belfast”, “Don’t Look Up”, “King Richard”, “Licorice Pizza”, “The Worst Person in the World”.

Música original

“Don’t Look Up”, Nicholas Britell; “Dune”, Hans Zimmer; “Encanto”, Germaine Franco; “Madres paralelas”, Alberto Iglesias; “The Power of the Dog”, Johnny Greenwood.

Canción original

“Be Alive” de “King Richard”, Dixson y Beyoncé Knowles-Carter; “Dos oruguitas” de “Encanto”, Lin-Manuel Miranda; “Down to Joy” de “Belfast”, Van Morrison; “No Time to Die” de “No Time to Die”, Billie Eilish y Finneas O’Connell; “Somehow You Do” de “Four Good Days”, Diane Warren.

Diseño de vestuario

“Cruella”, “Cyrano”, “Dune”, “Nighmare Alley”, Luis Sequeira; “West Side Story”.

Efectos visuales

“Dune”, “Free Guy”, “No Time to Die”, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”, “Spider Man: No Way Home”.

Cortometraje

“Ala Kachuu - Take and Run”, “The Dress”, “The Long Goodbye”, “On My Mind”, “Please Hold”.

Cortometraje animado

“Affairs of the Art”, “Bestia”, “Boxballet”, “Robin Robin”, “The Windshield Wiper”.

Cortometraje documental

“Audible”, “Lead Me Home”, “The Queen of Basketball”, “Three Songs for Benazir”, “When We Were Bullies”.

Largometraje documental

“Ascension”, “Attica”, “Flee”, “Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”, “Writing with Fire”.

Largometraje internacional

“Drive My Car” (Japón), “Flee” (Dinamarca), “The Hand of God” (Italia), “Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom” (Bután), “The Worst Person in the World” (Noruega).

Edición

“Don’t Look Up”, “Dune”, “King Richard”, “The Power of the Dog”, “Tick, Tick... Boom!”.

Cinta animada

“Encanto”, “Flee”, “Luca”, “The Mitchells Vs. The Machines”, “Raya and the Last Dragon”.

Diseño de producción

“Dune”, “Nightmare Alley”, “The Power of the Dog”, “The Tragedy of McBeth”, “West Side Story”.

Maquillaje y peinado

“Coming 2 America”, “Cruella”, Dune”, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”, “House of Gucci”.

Sonido

“Belfast”, “Dune”, “No Time to Die”, “The Power of the Dog”, “West Side Story”.