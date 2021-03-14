La incertidumbre de todo amante del cine termina mañana lunes, 15 de marzo, a las 8:00 a.m., momento en que la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas anunciará en una conferencia de prensa quienes serán los nominados a los premios Oscar del 2021. La ceremonia se podrá ver a través de las redes sociales y la cuenta de YouTube de la Academia.

La pregunta de todos es ¿quiénes serán los nominados? Para contestar esta interrogante, el periódico Los Ángeles Times le pidió al periodista especializado en cine, Glenn Whipp, que predijera cuáles serán las producciones cinematográficas que ocuparán los titulares durante las próximas semanas hasta que se repartan las estatuillas doradas el domingo, 25 de abril. Estas son sus predicciones:

Mejor película

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Mank”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Minari”

“Nomadland”

“One Night in Miami...”

“Promising Young Woman”

“Sound of Metal”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Podrían ignorar a: “Sound of Metal”

Posible sorpresa: “News of the World”

Mejor director

Lee Isaac Chung, “Minari”

David Fincher, “Mank”

Shaka King, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland”

Podrían ignorar a: Shaka King

Posible sorpresa: Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”

Mejor actor

Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal”

Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”

Gary Oldman, “Mank”

Steven Yeun, “Minari”

Podrían ignorar a: Steven Yeun

Posible sorpresa: Tahar Rahim, “The Mauritanian”

Mejor actriz

Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Andra Day, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman”

Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”

Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman”

Podrían ignorar a: Vanessa Kirby

Posible sorpresa: Amy Adams, “Hillbilly Elegy”

Mejor actor de reparto

Chadwick Boseman, “Da 5 Bloods”

Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Leslie Odom Jr., “One Night in Miami...”

Paul Raci, “Sound of Metal”

Podrían ignorar a: Chadwick Boseman

Posible sorpresa: Alan Kim, “Minari”

Mejor actriz de reparto

Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy”

Olivia Colman, “The Father”

Jodie Foster, “The Mauritanian”

Amanda Seyfried, “Mank”

Yuh-Jung Youn, “Minari”

Podrían ignorar a: Seyfried

Posible sorpresa: Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Mejor guion adaptado

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”, Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman, Lee Kern y Nina Pedrad

“The Father”, Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”, Rubén Santiago-Hudson

“Nomadland”, Chloé Zhao

“One Night in Miami...”, Kemp Powers

Podrían ignorar a: “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Posible sorpresa: “The White Tiger”, Ramin Bahrani

Mejor guion original

“Mank”, Jack Fincher

“Minari”, Lee Isaac Chung

“Promising Young Woman”, Emerald Fennell

“Soul”, Pete Docter, Mike Jones y Kemp Powers

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”, Aaron Sorkin

Podrían ignorar a: “Soul”

Posible sorpresa: “Judas and the Black Messiah”, Will Berson y Shaka King

Mejor película extranjera

“Another Round”

“Collective”

“Dear Comrades!”

“Quo Vadis, Aida?”

“Two of Us”

Podrían ignorar a: “Collective”

Posible sorpresa: “La Llorona”

Mejor película animada

“The Croods: A New Age”

“Onward”

“Over the Moon”

“Soul”

“Wolfwalkers”

Podrían ignorar a: “Onward”

Posible sorpresa: “Earwig and the Witch”

Mejor documental

“Boys State”

“Collective”

“Dick Johnson Is Dead”

“Time”

“Welcome to Chechnya”

Podrían ignorar a: “Collective”

Posible sorpresa: “Crip Camp”

Mejor cinematografía

“Judas and the Black Messiah”, Sean Bobbitt

“Mank”, Erik Messerschmidt

“News of the World”, Dariusz Wolski

“Nomadland”, Joshua James Richards

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”, Phedon Papamichael

Podrían ignorar a: “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Posible sorpresa: “Tenet”, Hoyte van Hoytema

Mejor edición

“The Father”, Yorgos Lamprinos

“Mank”, Kirk Baxter

“Nomadland”, Chloé Zhao

“Sound of Metal”, Mikkel E. G. Nielsen

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”, Alan Baumgarten

Podrían ignorar a: “Mank”

Posible sorpresa: “News of the World”, William Goldenberg

Mejor diseño de producción

“Mank”, Donald Graham Burt (diseñador de producción), Jan Pascale (decorador de set)

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”, Mark Ricker (diseñador de producción), Karen O’Hara and Diana Stoughton (decorador de set)

“Mulan”, Grant Major (diseñador de producción), Anne Kuljian (decorador de set)

“News of the World”, David Crank (diseñador de producción), Elizabeth Keenan (decorador de set)

“Tenet”, Nathan Crowley (diseñador de producción), Kathy Lucas (decorador de set)

Podrían ignorar a: “Tenet”

Posible sorpresa: “The Midnight Sky,” Jim Bissell (diseñador de producción), John Bush (decorador de set)

Mejor diseño de vestuario

“Emma”, Alexandra Byrne

“Mank”, Trish Summerville

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”, Ann Roth

“News of the World”, Mark Bridges

“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”, Paolo Nieddu

Podrían ignorar a: “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

Posible sorpresa: “Mulan”, Bina Daigeler

Mejor maquillaje y vestuario

“Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)”

“Hillbilly Elegy”

“Mank”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Pinocchio”

Podrían ignorar a: “Mank”

Posible sorpresa: “The Little Things”

Mejor banda sonora

“Mank”, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross

“The Midnight Sky”, Alexandre Desplat

“Minari”, Emile Mosseri

“News of the World”, James Newton Howard

“Soul”, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross y Jon Batiste

Podrían ignorar a: “Minari”

Posible sorpresa: “Tenet,” Ludwig Göransson

Mejor canción

“Fight for You” de “Judas and the Black Messiah”, H.E.R.

“Hear My Voice” de “The Trial of the Chicago 7”, Daniel Pemberton y Celeste Waite

“Io Sì (Seen)” de “The Life Ahead”, Diane Warren, Laura Pausini y Niccolò Agliardi

“Speak Now” de “One Night in Miami...”, Leslie Odom Jr. y Sam Ashworth

“Turntables” de “All In: The Fight for Democracy”, Janelle Monáe, Nathaniel Irvin III y George “George 2.0.” Peters II

Podrían ignorar a: “Turntables”

Posible sorpresa: “Húsavik (My Hometown)” de “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga”, Savan Kotecha, Rickard Göransson y Fat Max Gsus

Mejor sonido

“Mank”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“News of the World”

“Sound of Metal”

“Tenet”

Podrían ignorar a: “Mank”

Posible sorpresa: “The Midnight Sky”

Mejores efectos visuales

“Mank”

“The Midnight Sky”

“Mulan”

“Tenet”

“Welcome to Chechnya”

Podrían ignorar a: “Welcome to Chechnya”

Posible sorpresa: “Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)”

Mejor cortometraje animado

“Burrow”

“Genius Loci”

“If Anything Happens I Love You”

“Opera”

“Out”

Mejor documental corto

“Abortion Helpline, This Is Lisa”

“Colette”

“A Concerto Is a Conversation”

“Hunger Ward”

“A Love Song for Latasha”

Mejor cortometraje de acción en vivo