#REPOST @zozitunzi . . "There can be no greater gift than that of giving one's time and energy to helping others without expecting anything in return" - Nelson Mandela I was so happy to get back to a little bit of normalcy volunteering at @godslovenyc and I couldn't be more happier that I did it for my 67 minutes for Nelson Mandela international day. A day dedicated to giving back and spreading love in our communities. All social distancing etiquette was adhered to and safety measures were in place. It is also important to remember that selflessness and acts of kindness should not only be limited to one day, but should be something we try to practice in our daily lives as residents of the universe. I'm hoping that we are all still well and safe. Sending all my love and light!💕