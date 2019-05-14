Aunque ya es muy común ver en el mundo del entretenimiento a parejas gays protagonizando alguna producción, en la televisión infantil aún no se daba esa apertura hasta que llegó la temporada 22 de la serie PBS KIDS "Arthur", misma que dio inicio con una boda gay.
Mr. Ratburn from the beloved children’s show “Arthur” comes out as gay in the season 22 premiere of the show. pic.twitter.com/RdxSFXt3sG
For anyone who missed it, Mr. Ratburn married his male partner on the most recent episode of #Arthur. The animation has gone to poop on that show, but big props for celebrating love and fearlessly exampling to a young audience all types of relationships ?????
Well, can't say that I expected that. Not only that Arthur is still going, but that Mr. Ratburn is openly gay. I have to applaud the writers for doing this. Bravo! https://t.co/GiFu9fPlmb
