Aunque ya es muy común ver en el mundo del entretenimiento a parejas gays protagonizando alguna producción, en la televisión infantil aún no se daba esa apertura hasta que llegó la temporada 22 de la serie PBS KIDS "Arthur", misma que dio inicio con una boda gay.

En el primer episodio, los personajes descubren que Arthur está comprometido y mientras creen que se está casando con una mujer llamada Patty, con quien se le ve acompañado, deciden intervenir en la boda. Ahí se enteran que esa misteriosa mujer es hermana del Sr. Ratburn y que en realidad él se está casando con un hombre.

Mr. Ratburn from the beloved children’s show “Arthur” comes out as gay in the season 22 premiere of the show. pic.twitter.com/RdxSFXt3sG — Pop Crave (@PopCraveNet) 13 de mayo de 2019

Ante este suceso, algunos usuarios en redes sociales expresaron su felicidad, al darse cuenta la libertad de géneros que está ocurriendo en la actualidad, tanto que hasta ya abordan estos temas en la televisión infantil.

Uno de los tantos tuits que destacaron entre las miles de reacciones que hubo sobre este polémico capítulo fueron los de estos usuarios que aplaudieron y felicitaron la demostración de amor a la audiencia joven.

For anyone who missed it, Mr. Ratburn married his male partner on the most recent episode of #Arthur. The animation has gone to poop on that show, but big props for celebrating love and fearlessly exampling to a young audience all types of relationships ????? — Robert Manion (@robertmanion) 13 de mayo de 2019

"Gran apoyo para celebrar el amor y demostrar audazmente a una audiencia joven todo tipo de relaciones", "Bueno, no puedo decir que esperaba eso, pero me gustó", "El Sr. Ratburn es abiertamente gay", "Felicitó a los escritores por hacer esto. ¡Bravo!", entre otros.

Well, can't say that I expected that. Not only that Arthur is still going, but that Mr. Ratburn is openly gay. I have to applaud the writers for doing this. Bravo! https://t.co/GiFu9fPlmb — Thomas Stodghill (@tstodghilliv) 13 de mayo de 2019

Debido al gran recibimiento que tuvo este episodio en la audiencia, un representante de PBS declaró a E! Entertaiment: "Los programas de PBS KIDS están diseñados para reflejar la diversidad de las comunidades en todo el país. Creemos que es importante representar a la gran variedad de adultos en las vidas de los niños que buscan PBS KIDS todos los días".