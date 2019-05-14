La famosa serie infantil se llevó felicitaciones por este capítulo. (Twitter / @PBSKIDS ) (semisquare-x3)
La famosa serie infantil se llevó felicitaciones por este capítulo. (Twitter / @PBSKIDS )

Aunque ya es muy común ver en el mundo del entretenimiento a parejas gays protagonizando alguna producción, en la televisión infantil aún no se daba esa apertura hasta que llegó la temporada 22 de la serie PBS KIDS "Arthur", misma que dio inicio con una boda gay.

En el primer episodio, los personajes descubren que Arthur está comprometido y mientras creen que se está casando con una mujer llamada Patty, con quien se le ve acompañado, deciden intervenir en la boda. Ahí se enteran que esa misteriosa mujer es hermana del Sr. Ratburn y que en realidad él se está casando con un hombre.

Ante este suceso, algunos usuarios en redes sociales expresaron su felicidad, al darse cuenta la libertad de géneros que está ocurriendo en la actualidad, tanto que hasta ya abordan estos temas en la televisión infantil.

Uno de los tantos tuits que destacaron entre las miles de reacciones que hubo sobre este polémico capítulo fueron los de estos usuarios que aplaudieron y felicitaron la demostración de amor a la audiencia joven.

"Gran apoyo para celebrar el amor y demostrar audazmente a una audiencia joven todo tipo de relaciones", "Bueno, no puedo decir que esperaba eso, pero me gustó", "El Sr. Ratburn es abiertamente gay", "Felicitó a los escritores por hacer esto. ¡Bravo!", entre otros.

Debido al gran recibimiento que tuvo este episodio en la audiencia, un representante de PBS declaró a E! Entertaiment: "Los programas de PBS KIDS están diseñados para reflejar la diversidad de las comunidades en todo el país. Creemos que es importante representar a la gran variedad de adultos en las vidas de los niños que buscan PBS KIDS todos los días".

La serie “Arthur” está basada en la vida de Arthur Read, un cerdo hormiguero, de 8 años, y de sus amigos y familiares. Entre ellos, su hermana D.W. Este programa infantil y educativo fue creado en 1996 por animadores de Canadá y Estados Unidos y se transmite por el canal PBS. La serie está compuesta por 239 capítulos y 21 temporadas, aunque está es la nueva temporada número 22. 


💬Ver 0 comentarios  