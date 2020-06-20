Las actrices Roselyn Sánchez y Eva Longoria se han unido al reclamo de inclusión y representación latina en la televisión y cine estadounidense, luego de la cancelación del programa “The Baker and the Beauty” por parte de la cadena ABC.
We Latinos/LatinX love to complain that we don’t see or have enough representation on screen, that we don’t SEE US. We love to complain about not getting the right opportunities or exposure that we deserve. All true and valid points, there’s certainly not enough parts for latinos/as or Latino families on movies or TV and it’s an absolute shame. BUT, when given that opportunity to support and show up for a show or movie that is Latino centered we choose not to attend and have our eyeballs count. We give the powers at be all the excuses and artillery necessary to takes us off the air. This entertainment business is all about numbers, that’s the bottom line. When our own don’t support, the millions and millions of US Hispanic viewers regardless of what country in Latinamerica we come from, we ALL lose. ES UNA PENA Y UNA VERGU¨ENZA QUE EN MOMENTOS TAN IMPORTANTES COMO ESTE EN LA HISTORIA, NOSOTROS NO NOS UNAMOS COMO PUEBLO/PATRIA LATINA Y LUCHEMOS POR NUESTRA INCLUSIO´N. #thebakerandthebeauty ES DE CONTENIDO INSPIRACIONAL, ACERCA DE UNA FAMILIA LATINA QUE ANTE TODA ADVERSIDAD TIENEN CLARO LO QUE VERDADERAMENTE ES IMPORTANTE... LA FAMILIA. Una serie de TV asi´ es la que nosotros necesitamos. Donde se muestra de manera positiva y de alabanza a la gente buena de nuestro pueblo. We were given the opportunity to show up and we didn’t... NOW SIGN THE FUCKING PETITION AND START WATCHING... link in bio ??
Well I’m sure you heard that @abcnetwork cancelled @bakerandthebeauty yet another show with an entire Latino cast! This is bad news for the Latino community! Why doesn’t @abcnetwork give it more of a chance for our gente to find the show?! And “gente” where are you guys? Show up and get loud. Representation matters on television! This was a sweet show about a good family! And one of the only Latino shows out there! We need this show to find another home! Show your support with the hashtags below and let’s flex our community power! ?????????. #Repost @thereallisavidal ··· Hey peeps! Hoping everyone is doing well staying healthy and safe as most of you know ABC decided to cancel our show the Baker and the Beauty, sad... but the good news is that it isnt over yet, we are still hopeful and NBC Universal is shopping or show to other platforms such as #peacocktv , #netflix , #Amazon , #Prime etc... There are over 500 television shows on air, and ZERO latino shows on network TV right now, and only a handful on streaming. The Baker and the beauty is a well written diverse show about a Latin family preppers denting our Latino culture in a positive light. It pretty much is for every family to watch. It would be tragic if this show just disappears at a time when the diversity issue in our country is front and center. When the lack of inclusion is at an all time high as well. We have two weeks to find a new home for our beautiful show the Baker and the Beauty.... please help support us and bring attention in anyway you can to help us save our show... we love you guys and we are grateful for you! ???????????????? Please use these hashtags #savethebakerandthebeauty #renewthebakerandthebeauty
