View this post on Instagram

We Latinos/LatinX love to complain that we don’t see or have enough representation on screen, that we don’t SEE US. We love to complain about not getting the right opportunities or exposure that we deserve. All true and valid points, there’s certainly not enough parts for latinos/as or Latino families on movies or TV and it’s an absolute shame. BUT, when given that opportunity to support and show up for a show or movie that is Latino centered we choose not to attend and have our eyeballs count. We give the powers at be all the excuses and artillery necessary to takes us off the air. This entertainment business is all about numbers, that’s the bottom line. When our own don’t support, the millions and millions of US Hispanic viewers regardless of what country in Latinamerica we come from, we ALL lose. ES UNA PENA Y UNA VERGU¨ENZA QUE EN MOMENTOS TAN IMPORTANTES COMO ESTE EN LA HISTORIA, NOSOTROS NO NOS UNAMOS COMO PUEBLO/PATRIA LATINA Y LUCHEMOS POR NUESTRA INCLUSIO´N. #thebakerandthebeauty ES DE CONTENIDO INSPIRACIONAL, ACERCA DE UNA FAMILIA LATINA QUE ANTE TODA ADVERSIDAD TIENEN CLARO LO QUE VERDADERAMENTE ES IMPORTANTE... LA FAMILIA. Una serie de TV asi´ es la que nosotros necesitamos. Donde se muestra de manera positiva y de alabanza a la gente buena de nuestro pueblo. We were given the opportunity to show up and we didn’t... NOW SIGN THE FUCKING PETITION AND START WATCHING... link in bio ??