Roselyn Sánchez y Eva Longoria reclaman mayor representación latina en la televisión y en el cine en Estados Unidos. (Archivo)

Las actrices Roselyn Sánchez y Eva Longoria se han unido al reclamo de inclusión y representación latina en la televisión y cine estadounidense, luego de la cancelación del programa “The Baker and the Beauty” por parte de la cadena ABC.

Las actrices tronaron en las redes sociales al conocer la cancelación de la producción que cuenta con un elenco completo de latinos y exhortaron a la comunidad latina unirse en una sola voz de cambio para exigir representación en la pantalla chica. Con la cancelación del espacio, según las actrices no existen en las cadenas estadounidenses producciones completamente latinas.

Ambas solicitaron que firmen una petición creada en change.org que busca que cualquier otra plataforma de contenido o cadena televisiva le de paso a la segunda temporada de “The Baker and the Beauty”.

Es una pena y una vergüenza que en momentos tan importantes como este en la historia, nosotros no nos unamos como pueblo/ patria latina y luchemos por nuestra inclusión. (El programa) The Baker and the Beauty” es de contenido inspiracional, acerca de una familia latina que ante toda adversidad tienen claro lo que verdaderamente es importante… la familia. Una serie de TV asi´ es la que nosotros necesitamos. Donde se muestra de manera positiva y de alabanza a la gente buena de nuestro pueblo. Se nos dio la oportunidad de aparecer y no lo hicimos…ahora firma la maldita petición…” escribió la actriz puertorriqueña Sánchez, radicada en Los Ángeles en su cuenta de Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

We Latinos/LatinX love to complain that we don’t see or have enough representation on screen, that we don’t SEE US. We love to complain about not getting the right opportunities or exposure that we deserve. All true and valid points, there’s certainly not enough parts for latinos/as or Latino families on movies or TV and it’s an absolute shame. BUT, when given that opportunity to support and show up for a show or movie that is Latino centered we choose not to attend and have our eyeballs count. We give the powers at be all the excuses and artillery necessary to takes us off the air. This entertainment business is all about numbers, that’s the bottom line. When our own don’t support, the millions and millions of US Hispanic viewers regardless of what country in Latinamerica we come from, we ALL lose. ES UNA PENA Y UNA VERGU¨ENZA QUE EN MOMENTOS TAN IMPORTANTES COMO ESTE EN LA HISTORIA, NOSOTROS NO NOS UNAMOS COMO PUEBLO/PATRIA LATINA Y LUCHEMOS POR NUESTRA INCLUSIO´N. #thebakerandthebeauty ES DE CONTENIDO INSPIRACIONAL, ACERCA DE UNA FAMILIA LATINA QUE ANTE TODA ADVERSIDAD TIENEN CLARO LO QUE VERDADERAMENTE ES IMPORTANTE... LA FAMILIA. Una serie de TV asi´ es la que nosotros necesitamos. Donde se muestra de manera positiva y de alabanza a la gente buena de nuestro pueblo. We were given the opportunity to show up and we didn’t... NOW SIGN THE FUCKING PETITION AND START WATCHING... link in bio ??

A post shared by roselyn sanchez (@roselyn_sanchez) on

En la misma publicación Sánchez expresó que muchos en la comunidad latina en Estados Unidos expresan que no hay una representación justa y amplia de latinos en la pantalla chica y en el cine, pero que a la hora de apoyar una producción que los identifiquen no lo hacen.

“A los latinos / latinx nos encanta quejarnos de que no vemos o no tenemos suficiente representación en la pantalla, que no nos vemos. Nos encanta quejarnos de no obtener las oportunidades o la exposición correctas que merecemos.Todos los puntos son verdaderos y válidos, ciertamente no hay suficientes latinos o familias latinas en películas o televisión y es una pena absoluta. Pero, cuando se nos da la oportunidad de apoyar y presentarse en un programa o película centrada en los latinos, elegimos no asistir… Le damos a los poderes todas las excusas y artillería necesarias para sacarnos del aire. Este negocio de entretenimiento se trata de números, ese es el resultado final...TODOS perdemos”, afirmó Sánchez, quien siempre ha unido fuerzas con otros actores latinos para visibilizar la comunidad en diferentes proyectos de cine y televisión.

Longoria, por su parte, cuestionó la decisión de la cadena de ABC ante la pregunta de que ¿por qué no le da más oportunidades a nuestra gente de encontrar el espectáculo? y a su vez instó a que los latinos se hagan sentir.

View this post on Instagram

Well I’m sure you heard that @abcnetwork cancelled @bakerandthebeauty yet another show with an entire Latino cast! This is bad news for the Latino community! Why doesn’t @abcnetwork give it more of a chance for our gente to find the show?! And “gente” where are you guys? Show up and get loud. Representation matters on television! This was a sweet show about a good family! And one of the only Latino shows out there! We need this show to find another home! Show your support with the hashtags below and let’s flex our community power! ?????????. #Repost @thereallisavidal ··· Hey peeps! Hoping everyone is doing well staying healthy and safe as most of you know ABC decided to cancel our show the Baker and the Beauty, sad... but the good news is that it isnt over yet, we are still hopeful and NBC Universal is shopping or show to other platforms such as #peacocktv , #netflix , #Amazon , #Prime etc... There are over 500 television shows on air, and ZERO latino shows on network TV right now, and only a handful on streaming. The Baker and the beauty is a well written diverse show about a Latin family preppers denting our Latino culture in a positive light. It pretty much is for every family to watch. It would be tragic if this show just disappears at a time when the diversity issue in our country is front and center. When the lack of inclusion is at an all time high as well. We have two weeks to find a new home for our beautiful show the Baker and the Beauty.... please help support us and bring attention in anyway you can to help us save our show... we love you guys and we are grateful for you! ???????????????? Please use these hashtags #savethebakerandthebeauty #renewthebakerandthebeauty

A post shared by Eva Longoria Baston (@evalongoria) on

“¡Estas son malas noticias para la comunidad latina! ¿Por qué @abcnetwork no le da más oportunidades a nuestra gente de encontrar el espectáculo? Y "gente", ¿dónde están ustedes? Aparece y haz ruido. ¡La representación importa en la televisión! ¡Este fue un espectáculo sobre una buena familia! ¡Y uno de los únicos shows latinos que hay! ¡Necesitamos este espectáculo para encontrar otro hogar!", expresó la actriz en Instagram.

La producción desea que otra cadena o plataforma de contenido pueda transmitirla. La serie aborda la historia de una familia cubana que busca mejorar y progresar. Toda la producción era latina y contaban con la escritora Sasha Stroman Malaret, cineasta radica en Los Ángeles, hija de Marisol Malaret.


💬Ver 0 comentarios  