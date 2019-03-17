Nueva York — El sospechoso de balear a un policía de Nueva York en 1999 fue arrestado en Florida, informaron las autoridades.

Relacionados: Filtración de gasolina causa explosión en el sur de Los Ángeles

Lester Pearson, de 43 años, fue arrestado en Jacksonville el viernes, dijo la policía neoyorquina.

Pearson era acusado de balear a Vincent Ling, un policía que estaba fuera de servicio al momento del crimen y quien falleció después. Pearson estaba viviendo en Florida bajo un pseudónimo, dicen autoridades.

"Las agencias policiales demuestran una y otra vez que somos pacientes y que cuando cooperamos, el brazo de la ley se extiende lejos para hacer justicia”, dijo en Twitter el jefe policial de Nueva York, James O'Neill.

Thanks to @JSOPIO & @USMarshalsGov for capturing the career criminal who killed off-duty #NYPD Officer Vincent Ling in 1999. Law enforcement professionals demonstrate time & again that we are patient & that our collaborative forces have a very long reach.??https://t.co/dDrL9WlPCQ pic.twitter.com/lkdzKdq4l3 — Commissioner O'Neill (@NYPDONeill) March 17, 2019

La policía no dio detalles de inmediato sobre el incidente armado.