Varios vídeos muestran que el camión se detuvo en la intersección mientras múltiples manifestantes caminaban y parecían hablar con el conductor. (AP)

Tallahassee, Florida — El conductor de un camión tipo "pick-up" atravesó una intersección donde personas se congregaron para manifestarse en contra de la muerte de George Floyd y atropelló a varios ciudadanos, según informes de testigos y vídeos publicados en las redes sociales.

La acción causó que las personas huyeran mientras el vehículo marchaba y se detenía constantemente. En un momento dado, una persona arrollada terminó encima del bonete del vehículo.

El alcalde de Tallahassee, John E. Dailey, confirmó que el conductor fue arrestado y que las heridas reportadas no fueron de gravedad.

Varios vídeos muestran que el camión se detuvo en la intersección mientras múltiples manifestantes caminaban y parecían hablar con el conductor. Sin embargo, el conductor aceleró repentinamente y el vehículo color vino se detuvo frente a un grupo de personas que no se movieron, explicó Lucas von Hollen, un instructor en la Universidad del estado de Florida (FSU).

"El conductor comenzó a pisar el acelerador y algunas personas se movieron, pero la mayoría no lo hizo. El conductor entonces decidió manejar a través de la multitud", resaltó von Hollen.

Von Hollen añadió que las personas persiguieron al conductor y evitaron que pudiera huir hasta que miembros de la policía intervinieron.

"Nadie quedó atrapado debajo del vehículo, pero si hubo personas que resultaron heridas", explicó von Hollen.


💬Ver 0 comentarios  