Tallahassee, Florida — El conductor de un camión tipo "pick-up" atravesó una intersección donde personas se congregaron para manifestarse en contra de la muerte de George Floyd y atropelló a varios ciudadanos, según informes de testigos y vídeos publicados en las redes sociales.
THIS IS HAPPENING NOW IN TALLAHASSEE FLORIDA....IF YOURE NOT AT WORK GET UP AND PROTEST PLEASE!! GET UP EXERCISE YOUR RIGHTS GO PROTEST NOW?? pic.twitter.com/1Q23idMVwt— BlaQueBarbie???????? (@thatsdolliejay) May 30, 2020
So scary— truck drives right through a #BlackLivesMatter protest in Tallahassee. Police have the driver in custody, injuries are being confirmed by reporters on the ground. pic.twitter.com/nKMf4fAJ7e— Rep. Anna V. Eskamani ?? (@AnnaForFlorida) May 30, 2020
