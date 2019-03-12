Washington - El presidente de los Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, abogó hoy por aviones "más simples" tras el accidente del pasado domingo de un avión del modelo Boeing 737 MAX 8 de la aerolínea Ethiopian Airlines, en el que murieron 157 personas.

"Los aviones se están volviendo demasiado difíciles para volar. Ya no se necesitan pilotos, sino científicos informáticos del MIT", dijo Trump en su cuenta en Twitter, en referencia al prestigioso Instituto de Tecnología de Massachusetts.

Airplanes are becoming far too complex to fly. Pilots are no longer needed, but rather computer scientists from MIT. I see it all the time in many products. Always seeking to go one unnecessary step further, when often old and simpler is far better. Split second decisions are.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 12, 2019

El presidente aseguró que ha observado que muchos productos tratan de ir siempre "un paso más lejos" con mejoras tecnológicas, pero "muchas veces lo viejo y lo más simple es mejor".

"Las decisiones en décimas de segundo son necesarias y la complejidad crea peligro. Todo esto por un gran costo, pero muy pocos beneficios. No sé tú, pero yo no quiero que Albert Einstein sea mi piloto. ¡Quiero excelentes profesionales de vuelo que puedan tomar el control de un avión de forma fácil y rápida!", afirmó.

....needed, and the complexity creates danger. All of this for great cost yet very little gain. I don’t know about you, but I don’t want Albert Einstein to be my pilot. I want great flying professionals that are allowed to easily and quickly take control of a plane! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 12, 2019

De esta manera Trump se expresó sobre la polémica que rodea al Boeing 737 MAX 8, el modelo de avión de la tragedia de Etiopía y también el mismo tipo de aeronave implicada en otro accidente ocurrido en octubre en Indonesia por fallos en el sistema automático.

En concreto, en el caso de Indonesia, las investigaciones preliminares indicaron que los pilotos tuvieron dificultades con un nuevo sistema automático (MCAS), que usa un sensor para empujar la parte delantera hacia abajo automáticamente si la nave se encuentra a mucha altura cuando está siendo pilotada manualmente.

Algunos expertos temen que ese nuevo sistema de pilotaje automático esté implicado también en el accidente de Etiopía, aunque aún se están analizando las dos cajas negras del avión.

Por el momento, al menos ocho países (el Reino Unido, Alemania, Australia, Singapur, China, Indonesia, Mongolia y Omán) y numerosas compañías aéreas de todo el mundo han decidido suspender temporalmente sus vuelos con el modelo de avión Boeing implicado en el accidente en Etiopía.

El Gobierno ha decidido mantener en el aire ese tipo de aparato, pero ha avisado de que tomará medidas sin se identifica algún problema.