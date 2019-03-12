Washington - El presidente de los Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, abogó hoy por aviones "más simples" tras el accidente del pasado domingo de un avión del modelo Boeing 737 MAX 8 de la aerolínea Ethiopian Airlines, en el que murieron 157 personas.
Airplanes are becoming far too complex to fly. Pilots are no longer needed, but rather computer scientists from MIT. I see it all the time in many products. Always seeking to go one unnecessary step further, when often old and simpler is far better. Split second decisions are....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 12, 2019
....needed, and the complexity creates danger. All of this for great cost yet very little gain. I don’t know about you, but I don’t want Albert Einstein to be my pilot. I want great flying professionals that are allowed to easily and quickly take control of a plane!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 12, 2019
