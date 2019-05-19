Canaan — La historia de una trabajadora de cafetería de Nueva Hampshire que fue despedida por regalar un almuerzo a un estudiante que no tenía dinero ha llamado la atención del chef español José Andrés.

El proveedor de alimentos de la secundaria Mascoma Valley Regional, en Canaan, despidió a Bonnie Kimball el 28 de marzo, un día después de que ella regaló la merienda. La empresa se disculpó y ofreció contratarla de nuevo, pero ella rechazó la oferta.

El viernes, José Andrés tuiteó un enlace a un reporte sobre el incidente. Calificó a Kimball de heroína y anunció puestos de trabajo en sus restaurantes. El chef, dueño de restaurantes en Washington, Las Vegas y otras ciudades, también es conocido por tratar de ayudar a las víctimas del huracán María en Puerto Rico.

New Hampshire school cafeteria worker fired for giving food to student who couldn't pay - WHBQ! The hero is Bonnie Kimball! If she needs a job we have openings at ?@thinkfoodgroup? if you know her, let her know! ?@NewHampJournal? https://t.co/o7JHXgRtn6 — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) May 17, 2019