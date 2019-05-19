Canaan — La historia de una trabajadora de cafetería de Nueva Hampshire que fue despedida por regalar un almuerzo a un estudiante que no tenía dinero ha llamado la atención del chef español José Andrés.
New Hampshire school cafeteria worker fired for giving food to student who couldn't pay - WHBQ! The hero is Bonnie Kimball! If she needs a job we have openings at ?@thinkfoodgroup? if you know her, let her know! ?@NewHampJournal? https://t.co/o7JHXgRtn6
