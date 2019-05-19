(semisquare-x3)

Canaan — La historia de una trabajadora de cafetería de Nueva Hampshire que fue despedida por regalar un almuerzo a un estudiante que no tenía dinero ha llamado la atención del chef español José Andrés.

El proveedor de alimentos de la secundaria Mascoma Valley Regional, en Canaan, despidió a Bonnie Kimball el 28 de marzo, un día después de que ella regaló la merienda. La empresa se disculpó y ofreció contratarla de nuevo, pero ella rechazó la oferta.

El viernes, José Andrés tuiteó un enlace a un reporte sobre el incidente. Calificó a Kimball de heroína y anunció puestos de trabajo en sus restaurantes. El chef, dueño de restaurantes en Washington, Las Vegas y otras ciudades, también es conocido por tratar de ayudar a las víctimas del huracán María en Puerto Rico.

The Associated Press envió el domingo un mensaje al portavoz del chef en busca de comentarios. También envió un mensaje electrónico y de voz a Kimball.


