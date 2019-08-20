La amenaza se realizó desde el interior del campus. (Universidad de St. Thomas)

St. Paul, Minnesota - La Universidad de St. Thomas aclaró hoy, martes, que sus instalaciones estaban libres de peligro, luego de recibir una amenaza de bomba que obligó a la evacuación de un edificio en su campus de St. Paul, Minnesota.

En una serie de alertas publicadas en su página web y en las redes sociales, el centro de educación superior dijo que la amenaza fue contra el Centro John Roach, un edificio de salones. La amenaza fue hecha a través del conmutador central de la universidad.

El edificio fue evacuado, resguardado y cateado. Las autoridades cerraron el edificio por el resto del día y reubicaron a los grupos que tenían clases allí.

La universidad tuiteó antes del mediodía que el campus estaba libre de peligro y que las operaciones se reanudarían con normalidad. No se hallaron objetos sospechosos.

Un portavoz del centro superior dijo que se estaban impartiendo clases de verano al momento de la evacuación.


