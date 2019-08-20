St. Paul, Minnesota - La Universidad de St. Thomas aclaró hoy, martes, que sus instalaciones estaban libres de peligro, luego de recibir una amenaza de bomba que obligó a la evacuación de un edificio en su campus de St. Paul, Minnesota.
USTALERT St. Thomas has received a bomb threat for JRC. Evacuate this building and wait for additional notifications.— Univ. of St. Thomas (@UofStThomasMN) August 20, 2019
USTALERT All Clear has been issued. The university is continuing normal operations. The John Roach Center will remain closed for today.— Univ. of St. Thomas (@UofStThomasMN) August 20, 2019
