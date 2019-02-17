Alaska - Alaska está a poco más de 4,800 kilómetros (casi 3,000 millas) de la frontera entre Estados Unidos y México, pero el nuevo gobernador republicano del estado ha ofrecido al presidente Donald Trump utilizar la Guardia Nacional local para patrullar esa zona limítrofe, según el Anchorage Daily News.

El gobernador Mike Dunleavy dijo en un mensaje grabado en video y difundido el viernes que los soldados “estarían listos para apoyar la crisis de seguridad nacional en la frontera sur de Estados Unidos”.

“Aunque la frontera sur pueda parecer lejana y distante, esta crisis es real y una posible amenaza para cada estadounidense, incluidos los habitantes de Alaska”, afirmó Dunleavy.

Today I notified the @WhiteHouse & @realDonaldTrump that #Alaska and our National Guard – if called upon – stand ready to support the national security crisis on the US Southern Border. pic.twitter.com/SzS7VtEYJn — Governor Mike Dunleavy (@GovDunleavy) February 16, 2019