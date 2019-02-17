Alaska - Alaska está a poco más de 4,800 kilómetros (casi 3,000 millas) de la frontera entre Estados Unidos y México, pero el nuevo gobernador republicano del estado ha ofrecido al presidente Donald Trump utilizar la Guardia Nacional local para patrullar esa zona limítrofe, según el Anchorage Daily News.
Today I notified the @WhiteHouse & @realDonaldTrump that #Alaska and our National Guard – if called upon – stand ready to support the national security crisis on the US Southern Border. pic.twitter.com/SzS7VtEYJn— Governor Mike Dunleavy (@GovDunleavy) February 16, 2019
