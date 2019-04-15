Washington - El presidente Donald Trump ofreció hoy algunos consejos no solicitados a Boeing, fabricante del problemático 737 Max.
What do I know about branding, maybe nothing (but I did become President!), but if I were Boeing, I would FIX the Boeing 737 MAX, add some additional great features, & REBRAND the plane with a new name.
No product has suffered like this one. But again, what the hell do I know?
