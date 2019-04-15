Washington - El presidente Donald Trump ofreció hoy algunos consejos no solicitados a Boeing, fabricante del problemático 737 Max.

Trump tuiteó que si él estuviera a cargo de Boeing, "ARREGLARÍA" el avión, agregaría algunas funciones adicionales, y le daría un nuevo nombre. Agregó: "Ningún producto ha sufrido como este".

What do I know about branding, maybe nothing (but I did become President!), but if I were Boeing, I would FIX the Boeing 737 MAX, add some additional great features, & REBRAND the plane with a new name.

No product has suffered like this one. But again, what the hell do I know? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2019

El mandatario, quien tiene hoteles, campos de golf y edificios con su nombre, tuiteó sarcásticamente: "¿Qué diablos sé sobre marcas? Tal vez nada (pero me convertí en presidente!)".

Aerolíneas y países en todo el mundo decidieron mantener en tierra los Boeing 737 Max o los han prohibido en el espacio aéreo después de un accidente de Ethiopian Airlines el mes pasado. Una tragedia con el mismo modelo ocurrió en Indonesia en octubre.