El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald. Trump. (AP / Pablo Martínez)

Washington - El presidente Donald Trump ofreció hoy algunos consejos no solicitados a Boeing, fabricante del problemático 737 Max.

Trump tuiteó que si él estuviera a cargo de Boeing, "ARREGLARÍA" el avión, agregaría algunas funciones adicionales, y le daría un nuevo nombre. Agregó: "Ningún producto ha sufrido como este".

El mandatario, quien tiene hoteles, campos de golf y edificios con su nombre, tuiteó sarcásticamente: "¿Qué diablos sé sobre marcas? Tal vez nada (pero me convertí en presidente!)".

Aerolíneas y países en todo el mundo decidieron mantener en tierra los Boeing 737 Max o los han prohibido en el espacio aéreo después de un accidente de Ethiopian Airlines el mes pasado. Una tragedia con el mismo modelo ocurrió en Indonesia en octubre.

Trump una vez fue dueño de una aerolínea de corta duración: Trump Shuttle.


