La congresista demócrata y precandidata presidencial Tulsi Gabbard. (AP)

Washington - En momentos en que la crisis política ocupa espacios importantes en las portadas de los periódicos The New York Times y The Washington Post, los precandidatos presidenciales demócratas Tulsi Gabbard (Hawai) y Julián Castro han abogado por la renuncia del gobernador Ricardo Rosselló Nevares.

“Estoy con los puertorriqueños que demandan un cambio, que no aguantan más la corrupción gubernamental, y que se merecen un gobierno del y para el pueblo. El pueblo unido jamás será vencido”, sostuvo Gabbard.

Castro, por su parte, apoyó a “los puertorriqueños que están en las calles protestando en reclamo de su renuncia”. “La fuerza excesiva en contra de ellos no es aceptable”, indicó el también ex secretario de la Vivienda y el único hispano en el grupo de cerca de dos docenas de precandidatos presidenciales demócratas.

Son los dos primeros aspirantes a la Casa Blanca que reclaman la renuncia de Rosselló Nevares, tras divulgarse el vergonzoso chat en la que junto a sus asesores más cercanos lanzan insultos hacia las mujeres, homosexuales, muertos, políticos de oposición y hasta colegas de su partido.

En los pasados días, los también precandidatos presidenciales demócratas Elizabeth Warren (senadora por Massachusetts), Bernie Sanders (senador independiente por Vermont) y Pete Buttigieg (alcalde de South Bend, Indian), habían expresado solidaridad con las manifestaciones que presionan a favor de la dimisión de Rosselló Nevares.

Gabbard es también la segunda persona del Congreso – el primero fue el congresista demócrata Raúl Grijalva (Arizona)- que ha solicitado la renuncia del gobernador Rosselló Nevares. Otros, como los senadores republicanos por Florida Rick Scott y Marco Rubio, han abogado también por un nuevo liderazgo en la isla, mientras congresistas como Nydia Velázquez y la propia comisionada Jenniffer González acentúan la pérdida de credibilidad que significa para el gobierno de Puerto Rico tanto los recientes casos de corrupción como el vergonzoso chat que encabezó Rosselló Nevares.

Hoy, tanto The New York Times como The Washington Post  - tras la multitudinaria manifestación del miércoles en la isla -, dieron espacio en sus portadasa la crisis política que vive la isla, en medio de la negativa del gobernador Rosselló Nevares a aceptar que se ha quedado sin capacidad para dirigir el país.

“Un proceso traumático impulsa las protestas en Puerto Rico”, sostiene The New York Times. “Puerto Rico está en caos, y algunos están preocupados de que la inestabilidad sea una amenaza mayor”, titula The Washington Post.

Los dos medios, al igual que cadenas como CBS y CNN, tienen reporteros cubriendo la crisis directamente en Puerto Rico.


