Washington - En momentos en que la crisis política ocupa espacios importantes en las portadas de los periódicos The New York Times y The Washington Post, los precandidatos presidenciales demócratas Tulsi Gabbard (Hawai) y Julián Castro han abogado por la renuncia del gobernador Ricardo Rosselló Nevares.
Hawaii and Puerto Rico share many of the same experiences and stories. I stand with Puerto Ricans demanding change, who have had enough of government corruption, and who deserve a government of, by, and FOR the people. El pueblo unido jamás será vencido. #RickyRenuncia pic.twitter.com/6flI25WJfv— Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) July 19, 2019
Americans in Puerto Rico are holding Governor @ricardorossello accountable for his disgraceful comments & corruption. I stand with the Puerto Ricans in the streets protesting for his resignation. Excessive force against them is not acceptable. https://t.co/8UzwhVYdhc— Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) July 19, 2019
"The Political Crisis in Puerto Rico" by Unknown Author via NYT https://t.co/aggOu5Pic8— vnpavnpax (@vnpav1np1ax) July 19, 2019
Puerto Rico is front page news on the New York Times today.— David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) July 19, 2019
The world now knows what Puerto Rican’s are insisting on: the resignation of their democratically elected Governor. @FrancesRobles https://t.co/qWQdYsq9FZ pic.twitter.com/tonW1Z9LuX
💬Ver 0 comentarios