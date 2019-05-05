Miami - Un hotel en Cayo Largo, en los Cayos de Florida, sufrió un considerable incendio este domingo y a poco menos de seis meses de estrenarse, sin que se reporten víctimas mortales ni heridos, informan medios locales.

BREAKING - The Bungalows Key Largo, a brand new luxury hotel in the keys caught fire early this morning. @WPTV @FOX29WFLX pic.twitter.com/QTvT38uGcu — Erica Rakow (@EricaRakow) May 5, 2019

Partes de The Bungalows, cuya puesta en marcha en diciembre pasado llamó la atención nacional al promocionarse como el primer resort solo para adultos en los Cayos, un archipiélago de islas en el extremo sur de Florida, ardieron en llamas la madrugada de hoy y los bomberos debieron emplearse por horas para apagar las llamas.

El siniestro no ha dejado heridos ni víctimas mortales, y su origen es aún es investigado, aunque testigos afirman que se inició en uno de los restaurantes de este hotel de lujo y que se extiende sobre un terreno de 12 acres con vistas al mar.

Sheriff’s Office deputies responded along with multiple Upper Keys fire/rescue stations to a fire at the Bungalows Key Largo resort, 99010 Overseas Highway, at Mile Marker 99 at approximately 5 a.m. Sunday. There were no serious injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/VRPU0aR98C — Florida Keys Sheriff (@mcsonews) May 5, 2019

"Uno de mis cocineros estaba tratando de sacar a la gente con el carrito de golf, poniendo a la gente a salvo", declaró al canal Local10 Joe Renta, chef de Fish Tales, uno de los tres restaurantes del resort, que tiene 135 bungalós privados, piscinas y jacuzzis.