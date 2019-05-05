Miami - Un hotel en Cayo Largo, en los Cayos de Florida, sufrió un considerable incendio este domingo y a poco menos de seis meses de estrenarse, sin que se reporten víctimas mortales ni heridos, informan medios locales.
BREAKING - The Bungalows Key Largo, a brand new luxury hotel in the keys caught fire early this morning. @WPTV @FOX29WFLX pic.twitter.com/QTvT38uGcu
Sheriff’s Office deputies responded along with multiple Upper Keys fire/rescue stations to a fire at the Bungalows Key Largo resort, 99010 Overseas Highway, at Mile Marker 99 at approximately 5 a.m. Sunday. There were no serious injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/VRPU0aR98C
