Poway, California — Un joven de 19 años armado con un rifle abrió fuego dentro de una sinagoga cerca de San Diego mientras los fieles celebraban el último día de la Pascua, matando a una mujer e hiriendo a tres personas el sábado, dijeron las autoridades.
Update #1: A man has been detained for questioning in connection with a shooting incident at the Chabad of Poway synagogue. @SDSOPoway Deputies were called to Chabad Way just before 11:30 a.m. There are injuries. This is a developing situation.
Update#2 Those wounded in the Chabad of Poway #synagogueshooting were taken to Palomar Medical Center @PalomarHealth. Please respect the medical privacy of victims & their families during this difficult time. Remain clear of the area as this investigation will take several hours
