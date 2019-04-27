Poway, California — Un joven de 19 años armado con un rifle abrió fuego dentro de una sinagoga cerca de San Diego mientras los fieles celebraban el último día de la Pascua, matando a una mujer e hiriendo a tres personas el sábado, dijeron las autoridades.

El hombre, cuyo nombre no fue revelado, huyó en un automóvil y llamó al 911 poco después para decir que estaba involucrado en el tiroteo en Chabad de Poway, dijo a los reporteros el jefe de la policía de San Diego, David Nisleit.

Cuando un oficial llegó al hombre en una carretera, "el sospechoso se detuvo, saltó de su auto con las manos en alto y fue inmediatamente detenido", dijo Nisleit.

Update #1: A man has been detained for questioning in connection with a shooting incident at the Chabad of Poway synagogue. @SDSOPoway Deputies were called to Chabad Way just before 11:30 a.m. There are injuries. This is a developing situation. — Poway Station (@SDSOPoway) April 27, 2019

El oficial encontró un rifle tipo AR-15 en el asiento del pasajero delantero.

El alguacil del condado de San Diego, William Gore, indicó en una conferencia de prensa que no tenía detalles sobre el motivo. Las autoridades dicen que estaban revisando copias de sus publicaciones en redes sociales.

No hubo amenazas conocidas después de la detención del hombre, pero las autoridades impulsaron las patrullas en los lugares de culto como medida de precaución, dijo Nisleit.

El tiroteo se produjo exactamente seis meses después de que un tiroteo en una sinagoga de Pittsburgh mató a 11 personas en el ataque más letal contra judíos en la historia de los Estados Unidos.

Un agente de la Patrulla Fronteriza fuera de servicio dentro de la sinagoga en la ciudad de Poway, poco más de 20 millas (32 kilómetros) al norte de San Diego, abrió fuego cuando el tirador huyó pero no lo golpeó, dijo Gore.

Update#2 Those wounded in the Chabad of Poway #synagogueshooting were taken to Palomar Medical Center @PalomarHealth. Please respect the medical privacy of victims & their families during this difficult time. Remain clear of the area as this investigation will take several hours — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) April 27, 2019

Minoo Anvari le dijo a CNN que ella es miembro de Chabad de Poway y que su esposo estaba dentro durante el tiroteo. Ella dijo que él llamó para decirle que el tirador estaba gritando y maldiciendo y que calificó el tiroteo de "increíble" en una comunidad pacífica y unida.

"Somos fuertes, estamos unidos, no nos pueden romper", dijo.

Gore señaló que la mujer murió a causa de sus lesiones, mientras que una niña y dos hombres permanecen hospitalizados.

La Pascua comenzó el 19 de abril y terminaba el sábado.

En el ataque ocurrido en Pittsburgh, el conductor de un camión que, de acuerdo con las autoridades expresó odio hacia los judíos, fue acusado por la agresión del 27 de octubre en la sinagoga Árbol de la Vida. El hombre se ha declarado no culpable.











