La representante demócrata Ilhan Omar en un evento en Austin, Texas el 18 de mayo del 2019. (Nick Wagner / Austin American-Statesman via AP)

Washington — El presidente Donald Trump fustigó el domingo a un grupo de legisladoras demócratas de color, llamándolas a irse del país y regresar a “a esos estropeados lugares llenos de crimen de donde vinieron”.

En realidad las mujeres son todas ciudadanas estadounidenses y todas menos una nacieron en el país.

Los comentarios del presidente, hechos vía Twitter, provocaron duras críticas de los demócratas, que los tildaron de racistas.

La presidenta de la Cámara de Representantes Nancy Pelosi denunció que el slogan de Trump, en vez de “Hagamos Grande a Estados Unidos Otra Vez” debería ser “Hagamos Blanco a Estados Unidos Otra Vez”.

El representante republicano Justin Amash de Michigan, quien ha criticado a Trump y quien ha anunciado su intención de dejar de ser republicano, calificó los comentarios de “racistas y repugnantes”.

Trump parecía dirigir sus comentarios hacia la representante demócrata Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez de Nueva York y sus allegadas. Las demás son Ilhan Omar (Minnesota), Ayanna Pressley (Massachusetts) y Rashida Tlaib (Michigan). Omar es la única que no nación en suelo estadounidense pues es de Somalia.

Ocasio-Cortez inmediatamente respondió a los insultos de Trump: “Señor presidente, el país de donde yo vengo, y el país al que todos juramos lealtad, es Estados Unidos. Usted tiene rabia porque no puede soportar que el país nos tolere. Usted depende de sembrar el miedo para practicar su corrupción”.

Con el tuit, Trump nuevamente intentó inmiscuirse en la disputa entre Pelosi y las nuevas legisladoras, pocos días después der defender a Pelosi. La presidenta de la cámara ha estado tratando de reducir la influencia de Ocasio-Cortez en el Congreso, llevando a Ocasio-Cortez a acusar a Pelosi de tratar de marginar a mujeres de tez morena.


