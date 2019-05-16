Washington- El presidente Donald Trump aseguró el jueves que Bill de Blasio, quien anunció este jueves con un vídeo en YouTube que se presenta a la candidatura presidencial demócrata para las elecciones de 2020, es el peor alcalde del país por su gestión en Nueva York.

“Los demócratas están obteniendo otra belleza para unirse a su grupo. Bill de Blasio de Nueva York, considerado el peor alcalde de EE.UU., supuestamente hará un anuncio para la Presidencia hoy”, dijo Trump en Twitter horas después del anuncio de De Blasio.

El mandatario consideró que De Blasio es “una broma” y señaló que los ciudadanos de Nueva York “odian” a su alcalde, cargo que ha ocupado desde 2014.

“Pero si te gustan los impuestos altos y el crimen, él es tu hombre”, advirtió el presidente, también de origen neoyorquino.

Así mismo, el hijo de Trump, Donald Jr., publicó en las redes sociales un vídeo en el que muestra calles de Nueva York con acumulación de basuras y desperdicios en las aceras y dice que lo primero que tendría que hacer De Blasio antes de aspirar a otros cargos es limpiar su ciudad.

En el vídeo de anuncio del inicio de su campaña presidencial, De Blasio propone “frenar a Trump”, critica las políticas de inmigración y medio ambiente impulsadas por la actual Administración y remite a los hitos progresistas de su propia gestión local en la Gran Manzana, como la subida del salario mínimo.

“Hay mucho dinero en este mundo, hay mucho dinero en este país, solo que está en las manos equivocadas”, dice De Blasio al comienzo de su anuncio formal, para seguidamente desgranar la “agenda para poner por delante a la gente trabajadora” por la que ha “luchado en la ciudad y el estado”.

Refiriéndose a “camareros, lavaplatos, empleados de tienda y pequeños empresarios, que son la columna vertebral de Nueva York”, De Blasio defiende la subida del salario mínimo a 15 dólares la hora, la baja por enfermedad remunerada, la extensión de la cobertura médica a la salud mental o la educación infantil gratuita.

El alcalde de la ciudad más grande del país se une así a más de una veintena de aspirantes demócratas a la Casa Blanca, entre ellos el exvicepresidente Joe Biden, los senadores Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris y Elizabeth Warren, el excongresista Beto O'Rourke o el alcalde de South Bend (Indiana), Pete Buttigieg.