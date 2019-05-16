Washington- El presidente Donald Trump aseguró el jueves que Bill de Blasio, quien anunció este jueves con un vídeo en YouTube que se presenta a la candidatura presidencial demócrata para las elecciones de 2020, es el peor alcalde del país por su gestión en Nueva York.
The Dems are getting another beauty to join their group. Bill de Blasio of NYC, considered the worst mayor in the U.S., will supposedly be making an announcement for president today. He is a JOKE, but if you like high taxes & crime, he’s your man. NYC HATES HIM!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2019
Rather than do a PR stunt “run” for President (we all know it’s going nowhere) maybe @NYCMayor should clean up his backyard first. This video from this morning should tell you all you need to know about his “leadership.” What a clown show!!! pic.twitter.com/E9kTUQXfTR— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 15, 2019
