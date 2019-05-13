El presidente Donald Trump advirtió al presidente chino Xi Jinging que China “saldrá muy lastimado” si no llegan a un acuerdo comercial.
Their is no reason for the U.S. Consumer to pay the Tariffs, which take effect on China today. This has been proven recently when only 4 points were paid by the U.S., 21 points by China because China subsidizes product to such a large degree. Also, the Tariffs can be.....
Their is no reason for the U.S. Consumer to pay the Tariffs, which take effect on China today. This has been proven recently when only 4 points were paid by the U.S., 21 points by China because China subsidizes product to such a large degree. Also, the Tariffs can be.....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 13 de mayo de 2019
💬Ver 0 comentarios