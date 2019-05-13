El presidente Donald Trump advirtió al presidente chino Xi Jinging que China “saldrá muy lastimado” si no llegan a un acuerdo comercial.

Trump publicó el tuit el lunes después de que los países no llegaran a un acuerdo en conversaciones recientes. El gobierno de Trump aumentó los aranceles a importaciones chinas por un valor de $200,000 millones después de acusar a China de dar marcha atrás en los compromisos a los que habían llegado en conversaciones previas.

Their is no reason for the U.S. Consumer to pay the Tariffs, which take effect on China today. This has been proven recently when only 4 points were paid by the U.S., 21 points by China because China subsidizes product to such a large degree. Also, the Tariffs can be..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 13 de mayo de 2019

Trump tuiteó que China “¡tenía un gran acuerdo, casi completado y se echaron para atrás!”.

Trump insistió que los aranceles que Estados Unidos impuso a bienes chinos no afectarán a los consumidores estadounidenses y dijo que “no hay motivo para que el Consumidor de Estados Unidos pague los Aranceles”.