El presidente Donald Trump advirtió al presidente chino Xi Jinging que China “saldrá muy lastimado” si no llegan a un acuerdo comercial.

Trump publicó el tuit el lunes después de que los países no llegaran a un acuerdo en conversaciones recientes. El gobierno de Trump aumentó los aranceles a importaciones chinas por un valor de $200,000 millones después de acusar a China de dar marcha atrás en los compromisos a los que habían llegado en conversaciones previas.

Trump tuiteó que China “¡tenía un gran acuerdo, casi completado y se echaron para atrás!”.

Trump insistió que los aranceles que Estados Unidos impuso a bienes chinos no afectarán a los consumidores estadounidenses y dijo que “no hay motivo para que el Consumidor de Estados Unidos pague los Aranceles”.

El asesor económico de la Casa Blanca, Larry Kudlow, reconoció el domingo que los consumidores y comercios de Estados Unidos pagan los aranceles. “Ambas partes pagarán”, dijo al noticiero Fox News.


