El presidente Donald Trump vaticinó este martes que su rival demócrata en las elecciones de 2020 a la Casa Blanca será o el ex vicepresidente Joe Biden o el senador izquierdista Bernie Sanders.

"Creo que serán el loco Bernie Sanders y el somnoliento Joe Biden los dos finalistas para presentarse contra la que quizás es la mejor economía en la historia de nuestro país (y muchas otras cosas)", pronosticó en Twitter el presidente.

I believe it will be Crazy Bernie Sanders vs. Sleepy Joe Biden as the two finalists to run against maybe the best Economy in the history of our Country (and MANY other great things)! I look forward to facing whoever it may be. May God Rest Their Soul! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 17 de abril de 2019

"Espero enfrentarme a cualquiera que sea", añadió el mandatario.

En un tuit previo, Trump criticó a Sanders por su oposición a la reforma fiscal, pese a haberse beneficiado de ella gracias a sus elevados ingresos en los últimos años.

Sanders hizo públicas este lunes sus declaraciones de impuestos de la última década que revelaron ingresos superiores al millón de dólares en 2017 y 2018 gracias a los beneficios de su libro y de cerca de 600.000 dólares en 2019.

"Bernie Sanders y su mujer deberían pagar impuestos preTrump en sus ingresos de casi 600,000 dólares. Él siempre se está quejando sobre los recortes de impuestos, excepto cuando le benefician. Han hecho una fortuna con Trump, como el resto, y esto es algo bueno", dijo.

Bernie Sanders and wife should pay the Pre-Trump Taxes on their almost $600,000 in income. He is always complaining about these big TAX CUTS, except when it benefits him. They made a fortune off of Trump, but so did everyone else - and that’s a good thing, not a bad thing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 17 de abril de 2019

Todavía sobre Sanders, Trump criticó a Fox News, su canal de noticias favorito, por una entrevista con público que le realizó al demócrata en la que, según el presidente, no dejaron entrar a sus seguidores.

"¿Qué le pasa a Fox News?", se preguntó Trump.

En respuesta a todos estos mensajes de Trump, Sanders expresó también en Twitter: "Parece que el presidente Trump está asustado con nuestra campaña. Debería estarlo".