El presidente Donald Trump insistió el lunes en que dejó de recibir préstamos de bancos porque “ya no necesitaba el dinero” y no porque las instituciones se negaban a hacer negocios con él.

Los tuits del mandatario el lunes parecen ser en respuesta a un artículo del New York Times según el cual empleados del Deutsche Bank recomendaron que varias transacciones asociadas con Trump y con su yerno Jared Kushner sean reportadas a las autoridades federales.

The Failing New York Times (it will pass away when I leave office in 6 years), and others of the Fake News Media, keep writing phony stories about how I didn’t use many banks because they didn’t want to do business with me. WRONG! It is because I didn’t need money. Very old — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 20 de mayo de 2019

Los ejecutivos de ese banco rechazaron las recomendaciones.

El Times, al igual que otras organizaciones periodísticas, han reportado que el Deutsche Bank fue por mucho tiempo la única institución bancaria dispuesta a hacer negocios con Trump, cuando otras se mantenían alejadas debido a la incapacidad de Trump de pagar sus deudas.