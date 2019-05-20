El presidente Donald Trump insistió el lunes en que dejó de recibir préstamos de bancos porque “ya no necesitaba el dinero” y no porque las instituciones se negaban a hacer negocios con él.
The Failing New York Times (it will pass away when I leave office in 6 years), and others of the Fake News Media, keep writing phony stories about how I didn’t use many banks because they didn’t want to do business with me. WRONG! It is because I didn’t need money. Very old
