Foto tomada el 1 de febrero del 2019 de la sede de Deutsche Bank en Fr ncfort, Alemania. (AP)

El presidente Donald Trump insistió el lunes en que dejó de recibir préstamos de bancos porque “ya no necesitaba el dinero” y no porque las instituciones se negaban a hacer negocios con él.

Los tuits del mandatario el lunes parecen ser en respuesta a un artículo del New York Times según el cual empleados del Deutsche Bank recomendaron que varias transacciones asociadas con Trump y con su yerno Jared Kushner sean reportadas a las autoridades federales.

Los ejecutivos de ese banco rechazaron las recomendaciones.

El Times, al igual que otras organizaciones periodísticas, han reportado que el Deutsche Bank fue por mucho tiempo la única institución bancaria dispuesta a hacer negocios con Trump, cuando otras se mantenían alejadas debido a la incapacidad de Trump de pagar sus deudas.

Dos comisiones de la Cámara de Representantes han enviado citatorios a Deutsche Bank y a otras empresas financieras como parte de sus investigaciones sobre las finanzas de Trump. El mandatario, sus familiares y la Organización Trump han entablado demandas en un intento por evitar que tales bancos obedezcan la orden.


