Washington - El presidente Donald Trump anunció hoy, domingo, que Estados Unidos aumentará el próximo viernes del 10% al 25 % los aranceles sobre China en bienes de importación debido a que las negociaciones que ambas potencias mantienen desde hace meses en materia de comercio exterior "continúan, pero demasiado lento".
For 10 months, China has been paying Tariffs to the USA of 25% on 50 Billion Dollars of High Tech, and 10% on 200 Billion Dollars of other goods. These payments are partially responsible for our great economic results. The 10% will go up to 25% on Friday. 325 Billions Dollars....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 5 de mayo de 2019
