El presidente estadounidense Donald Trump. (Agencia EFE)

Washington - El presidente Donald Trump anunció hoy, domingo, que Estados Unidos aumentará el próximo viernes del 10% al 25 % los aranceles sobre China en bienes de importación debido a que las negociaciones que ambas potencias mantienen desde hace meses en materia de comercio exterior "continúan, pero demasiado lento".

"Durante 10 meses China ha estado pagando aranceles a EE.UU. del 25% sobre $50,000 millones en bienes tecnológicos, y del 10% hasta los $200,000 millones en otros bienes (...). Los del 10% subirán al 25% el viernes", señaló Trump en su cuenta personal de Twitter.

En un segundo tuit, el mandatario achacó esta decisión a que "el acuerdo comercial con China continúa, pero demasiado lento, al tiempo que ellos intentan renegociar. ¡No!".

Según Trump, en la actualidad entran en suelo estadounidense productos procedentes de China "sin gravar" por valor de $325,000 millones, a lo que pretende poner fin con este nuevo arancel del 25%.

Trump advirtió a finales del año pasado que, si no alcanzaba un acuerdo con China antes del 1 de marzo, elevaría del 10% actual al 25% los aranceles que aplica a las importaciones chinas por valor de $200,000 millones.

Sin embargo, finalmente optó por prorrogar este plazo para dar margen a las negociaciones que mantienen ambos países.

Desde diciembre, Pekín ha adoptado medidas de buena voluntad, como la bajada de aranceles a los vehículos importados de EE.UU., la reanudación de la compra de soja o la presentación de un proyecto de ley para prohibir la transferencia forzada de tecnología.

Pero, como condición para no recrudecer sus aranceles a China, que afectan desde textiles y alimentos hasta a combustibles, Washington quería también que Pekín se comprometiera a cambios estructurales en su economía para, entre otras cosas, proteger la propiedad intelectual de las empresas estadounidenses.


