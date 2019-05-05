Washington - El presidente Donald Trump anunció hoy, domingo, que Estados Unidos aumentará el próximo viernes del 10% al 25 % los aranceles sobre China en bienes de importación debido a que las negociaciones que ambas potencias mantienen desde hace meses en materia de comercio exterior "continúan, pero demasiado lento".

"Durante 10 meses China ha estado pagando aranceles a EE.UU. del 25% sobre $50,000 millones en bienes tecnológicos, y del 10% hasta los $200,000 millones en otros bienes (...). Los del 10% subirán al 25% el viernes", señaló Trump en su cuenta personal de Twitter.

For 10 months, China has been paying Tariffs to the USA of 25% on 50 Billion Dollars of High Tech, and 10% on 200 Billion Dollars of other goods. These payments are partially responsible for our great economic results. The 10% will go up to 25% on Friday. 325 Billions Dollars.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 5 de mayo de 2019

En un segundo tuit, el mandatario achacó esta decisión a que "el acuerdo comercial con China continúa, pero demasiado lento, al tiempo que ellos intentan renegociar. ¡No!".

Según Trump, en la actualidad entran en suelo estadounidense productos procedentes de China "sin gravar" por valor de $325,000 millones, a lo que pretende poner fin con este nuevo arancel del 25%.

Trump advirtió a finales del año pasado que, si no alcanzaba un acuerdo con China antes del 1 de marzo, elevaría del 10% actual al 25% los aranceles que aplica a las importaciones chinas por valor de $200,000 millones.

Sin embargo, finalmente optó por prorrogar este plazo para dar margen a las negociaciones que mantienen ambos países.

Desde diciembre, Pekín ha adoptado medidas de buena voluntad, como la bajada de aranceles a los vehículos importados de EE.UU., la reanudación de la compra de soja o la presentación de un proyecto de ley para prohibir la transferencia forzada de tecnología.