Morgan fue destituido al inicio de la presidencia de Trump de su cargo en la Patrulla Fronteriza. (AP)

Washington — El presidente Donald Trump anunció el nombramiento de un exjefe de la Patrulla Fronteriza que trabajó bajo el gobierno de Barack Obama como nuevo director del Servicio de Control de Inmigración y Aduanas.

Mark Morgan "se sumará al gobierno de Trump como jefe de nuestros dedicados hombres y mujeres del ICE", tuiteó Trump. "Mark es un verdadero creyente y un Patriota Estadounidense. ¡Hará un excelente trabajo!"

El anuncio ocurrió en medio de una reorganización del Departamento de Seguridad Nacional desatada por la frustración del presidente con el creciente número de inmigrantes en la frontera. Trump canceló el mes pasado la nominación de su último postulado.

Morgan, quien fue nombrado jefe de la Patrulla Fronteriza en el 2016, fue destituido al inicio de la presidencia de Trump. Ha sido comentarista invitado en Fox News, defendiendo las políticas migratorias de Trump.


