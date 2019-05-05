Washington — El presidente Donald Trump anunció el nombramiento de un exjefe de la Patrulla Fronteriza que trabajó bajo el gobierno de Barack Obama como nuevo director del Servicio de Control de Inmigración y Aduanas.
I am pleased to inform all of those that believe in a strong, fair and sound Immigration Policy that Mark Morgan will be joining the Trump Administration as the head of our hard working men and women of ICE. Mark is a true believer and American Patriot. He will do a great job!
I am pleased to inform all of those that believe in a strong, fair and sound Immigration Policy that Mark Morgan will be joining the Trump Administration as the head of our hard working men and women of ICE. Mark is a true believer and American Patriot. He will do a great job!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 5, 2019
💬Ver 0 comentarios