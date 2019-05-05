Washington — El presidente Donald Trump anunció el nombramiento de un exjefe de la Patrulla Fronteriza que trabajó bajo el gobierno de Barack Obama como nuevo director del Servicio de Control de Inmigración y Aduanas.

Mark Morgan "se sumará al gobierno de Trump como jefe de nuestros dedicados hombres y mujeres del ICE", tuiteó Trump. "Mark es un verdadero creyente y un Patriota Estadounidense. ¡Hará un excelente trabajo!"

I am pleased to inform all of those that believe in a strong, fair and sound Immigration Policy that Mark Morgan will be joining the Trump Administration as the head of our hard working men and women of ICE. Mark is a true believer and American Patriot. He will do a great job! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 5, 2019

El anuncio ocurrió en medio de una reorganización del Departamento de Seguridad Nacional desatada por la frustración del presidente con el creciente número de inmigrantes en la frontera. Trump canceló el mes pasado la nominación de su último postulado.