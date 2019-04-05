Washington - El presidente, Donald Trump, ha nominado a Jovita Carranza, para dirigir la Administración de Pequeñas Empresas, con lo que podría convertirse en la primera mujer hispana de su Gabinete, informó hoy el Departamento de Tesoro.

"Felicidades a la tesorera Jovita Carranza, seleccionada por el Presidente Trump para dirigir la Administración de Pequeñas Empresas. La tesorera ha desempeñado un papel incalculable en la Tesorería, promoviendo políticas económicas favorables al empleo y al crecimiento de la Administración", apuntó el Tesoro en Twitter.

En caso de que el Senado, de mayoría republicana, ratifique su nominación, Carranza, nacida en el país en el seno de una familia de origen mexicano, se unirá al secretario de Trabajo, Alex Acosta, como los dos únicos representantes hispanos del Ejecutivo de Trump.

Congratulations to Treasurer Jovita Carranza, selected by President Trump to lead the Small Business Administration. The Treasurer has played an invaluable role at Treasury, promoting the Administration’s pro-job, pro-growth economic policies. She will be a great asset to SBA. — Treasury Department (@USTreasury) April 5, 2019

El propio mandatario aseguró en un tuit este jueves que Carranza "ha sido una gran tesorera para EE.UU."

"Jovita ha sido una gran tesorera para Estados Unidos y tengo muchas ganas de que se una a mi Gabinete", subrayó Trump.

I am pleased to announce that Jovita Carranza will be nominated as the new @SBAgov Administrator. She will be replacing Linda McMahon, who has done an outstanding job. Jovita was a great Treasurer of the United States – and I look forward to her joining my Cabinet! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 5, 2019

Carranza, de 69 años, ya trabajó como adjunta a la dirección de la Administración de Pequeñas Empresas durante el mandato del expresidente George W. Bush (2001-2009).

En 2016, estuvo entre los posibles candidatos a convertirse en la representante comercial, cargo que finalmente ocupó Robert Lighthizer.

Durante la campaña electoral de Trump, Carranza también formó parte del Consejo Asesor Hispano Nacional del ahora mandatario y acabó convirtiéndose en consejera del secretario del Tesoro, Steven Mnuchin.

La hispana sustituirá en la dirección de los pequeños negocios en el país a Linda McMahon, que pasará a liderar un "súper PAC" conservador conocido como America First Action de cara a las elecciones presidenciales de 2020.