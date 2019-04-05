Washington - El presidente, Donald Trump, ha nominado a Jovita Carranza, para dirigir la Administración de Pequeñas Empresas, con lo que podría convertirse en la primera mujer hispana de su Gabinete, informó hoy el Departamento de Tesoro.
Congratulations to Treasurer Jovita Carranza, selected by President Trump to lead the Small Business Administration. The Treasurer has played an invaluable role at Treasury, promoting the Administration’s pro-job, pro-growth economic policies. She will be a great asset to SBA.
I am pleased to announce that Jovita Carranza will be nominated as the new @SBAgov Administrator. She will be replacing Linda McMahon, who has done an outstanding job. Jovita was a great Treasurer of the United States – and I look forward to her joining my Cabinet!
