Nueva York - El Departamento de Bomberos de Nueva York informó que un helicóptero cayó en el río Hudson hoy, miércoles.
There are currently 2 non-life-threatening injuries reported on scene of a helicopter crash into the Hudson River - the pilot and one heliport worker injured by debris. #FDNY operations continue. pic.twitter.com/Z1hA2PBKMC
#FDNY members remain on scene of a helicopter crash in the Hudson River. There are currently 2 non-life-threatening injuries reported - the pilot and one person on land injured by debris. pic.twitter.com/zJ5i1cK1Ge
