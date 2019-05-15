Nueva York - El Departamento de Bomberos de Nueva York informó que un helicóptero cayó en el río Hudson hoy, miércoles.

WABC indicó que el piloto está a salvo y se encuentra bien después de que el helicóptero aterrizó en el río, cerca de la calle West 30th el miércoles por la tarde.

Asimismo, el Departamento de Bomberos informó que el piloto era la única persona a bordo y que miembros de dicha agencia aún se encontraban atendiendo la escena del accidente.

Un vídeo muestra al helicóptero descendiendo en el río muy cerca de la costa cerca de un helipuerto ocupado.

There are currently 2 non-life-threatening injuries reported on scene of a helicopter crash into the Hudson River - the pilot and one heliport worker injured by debris. #FDNY operations continue. pic.twitter.com/Z1hA2PBKMC — FDNY (@FDNY) 15 de mayo de 2019

#FDNY members remain on scene of a helicopter crash in the Hudson River. There are currently 2 non-life-threatening injuries reported - the pilot and one person on land injured by debris. pic.twitter.com/zJ5i1cK1Ge — FDNY (@FDNY) 15 de mayo de 2019







