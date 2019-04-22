Editor's note: Today we are launching the X-Rays on Municipalities section, a space to share the challenges and successes in some municipalities as well as the feelings of their residents.



A few months ago, Mayor Ramón Luis Rivera Cruz set the goal to make Bayamón the first municipality to self-finance its operations –in two fiscal years. That goal has now vanished.



Last September, the municipal government had to take a $15 million loan from FirstBank - which will be paid off in July 2025 - and dig through its savings to disburse $33 million to a New York-based vulture fund, the Mayor said. These expenses were not part of the plan and left the self-financing goal off the agenda.

The vulture fund demanded payment less than a year after Hurricane María struck the island, at a time when the municipality had not fully recovered.

Bayamón had a $30 million line of credit with Oriental Bank, that sold that debt to the Midtown Acquisitions L.P. fund. According to the mayor, although the vulture fund told them that they would honor the long-term refinancing operation, they decided to demand full payment in the end, something the municipality had not anticipated. The municipal administration had to disburse $33 million, interest included.

"I wanted to have the first self-financed budget by 2021. After the Oriental Bank transaction, that was put on hold," Rivera Cruz told El Nuevo Día.

Municipal authorities ruled out suing on the recommendation of the former director of the Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority (FAFAA) Gerardo Portela. He explained that this was agreed to avoid affecting the municipal credit.

Relacionados: Bayamón resiste el embate de la crisis fiscal

However, he said that this unforeseen event will be reflected in the balance by the end of fiscal year 2019, with a considerable decrease in the surplus of $27 million reflected in the 2018 financial statement.

By fiscal year 2016-17, this town had a debt of $234,677,393, according to data from the Comptroller's Office.

The mayor indicated that the current debt is $144 million, and attributed the decrease to the inability of municipal governments to go to the bond market due to the restructuring process of the central government’s debt.

Difficult times

In reviewing municipal finances, Rivera Cruz identified three circumstances that adversely affected his municipality: atmospheric phenomena, local banking movements and the insolvency of the Government Development Bank (GDB).

Although the mayor´s office did not directly control any of these, accumulated savings allowed him to withstand the blow and swiftly respond to the different situations without accumulating a deficit.

However, financial statements reflect that the municipality closed fiscal year 2016-17 with a budget deficit of $8.4 million. The mayor attributed that deficiency to "a specific instruction from the Treasury Department, (that) we had to report the loss of the Government Bank".

Prior to its insolvency, the GDB provided financing to municipalities and disbursed funds according to their revenues.

"In our case (GDB) had over $ 20 million. So, we had to reflect that loss in our financial statements because that is a basic accounting principle," Rivera Cruz said.

That deficit, however, was absorbed by the funds representing surplus in previous years. in other years and, although the funds saved dropped, it did not seriously affect them.

In 2018, the GDB agreed to credit $5.3 million to Bayamon's debt, which the municipality included among its assets as an extraordinary item and that enabled them to close the fiscal year without a budget deficit.

Annabelle Rivera, a municipal legislator from the Puerto Rican Independence Party (PIP) attributed part of those savings to the fact that the municipal administration stopped awarding long-term contracts. This, she said, gives the administration agility in evaluating services and allows it to reduce hiring because only those that comply with the services required keep their contracts.

Popular Democratic Party (PPD) municipal legislator Julio Torres Rivera did not answer to interview requests made by this newspaper.

A look at Bayamón socioeconomic data published by the Comptroller's Office shows that, by fiscal year 2015, it had a surplus of $29.6 million, $33.7 million in 2016, and $24.7 million in 2017.

This new debt also led the mayor to lose his expectation to pay municipal debts by 2021 and thus increase the surplus of the Special Additional Property Tax or CAE by its Spanish acronym.

CAE is an additional property tax that the municipality can impose without restriction for the payment of bonds and promissory notes. As debts reduce, the surplus of CAE increases, which would mean additional income to cover expenses.

Emergency spending

Another adversity faced by the municipal government was directly linked to Hurricane María. The municipality had to disburse $22.4 million for emergency expenses related to the damage caused by the cyclone. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) reimbursed $15 million, according to the mayor. He anticipated that federal reimbursements should total $18 million or $20 million.

According to the website of the Central Office of Recovery, Reconstruction and Resilience, the municipality received 65 percent of the funds committed by FEMA for debris removal, 53 percent of the funds committed for protection measures in emergencies, and 0 percent of the funds destined to match direct administrative costs.

More than a year and a half after the hurricane, the mayor said that they have contracts with private companies to repair streetlights.

"We are taking the role the state government should have because the state government does not respond," Rivera Cruz said.

The municipality is also in charge of maintaining public schools, state highways, and financing some expenses and equipment of the state police.

The Bankruptcy of the GDB

Even amid an economic recession, Bayamón was directing funds to public investment through GDB lines of credit and savings.

Over the last years, the municipality has used between $3.4 million and $5.4 million for capital improvements, according to the former Office of the Commissioner of Municipal Affairs.

“There really isn't any fat in our budget, it will be very difficult to make cuts if we have to do so,” stressed Rivera Cruz.

30 percent of the municipal budget goes to payroll. As the second largest municipality in Puerto Rico, it has 2,274 employees. Fewer than 400 workers are regular, 40 are trust, and almost half - 1,096 - are temporary, according to OCPR data.

The number of irregular employees increased from 53 in 2015 to 760 in 2017.

Rivera Cruz attributed the rise in irregular employment to the decrease in the municipality's budget. "The era of permanent employees is over," he said.

Services and Contracts

Between January 2017 and March 2019, the municipal administration committed $203.5 million in contracts.

The largest item - more than $50 million - went to loans and scholarships. That includes $31 million paid to the vulture fund, the $15 million FirstBank loan and more than 100 contracts awarded to participants in the HOME program and other federal subsidies.

The main contracts in this municipality are those related to security services, ornament, and garbage collection.

Andrés Reyes Burgos, with $15 million in contracts, and Landfill Technologies with $9.2 million have been the contractors for garbage collection and disposal during the last two years. Consolidated Wasted - a subsidiary of Landfill – has contracts for $2.8 million.

Between January 2017 and March 2019, the municipal government committed $27 million in waste collection and recycling, including expenses related to Hurricane María recovery works.

O'Neill Security, which in two years had contracts for $7.2 million, and Alphaguards Management, with $5.2 million, to provide surveillance services in the city and at municipal facilities are among Bayamón-s top ten contractors also including Twins Lanscaping ($4.8 million) and Bou Maintenance Service ($4.3 million).

For structures construction and repairs, Bayamón allocated $14.1 million. The largest agreements were with C&L Group, L&R Engineering Group, and Advance Contractor.

In addition, there are $9 million in contracts for highways construction and repairs. Miguelito Asphalt has been the main contractor for years. C.J.O. Construction and Constructora Santiago 11 were also hired.

The Comptroller's data shows that the municipality signed contracts for $4.9 million for consulting services and another $4.3 million for professional services. Harrison Consulting Group and the law firm Aldarondo & López Brás got the largest contracts.

Budget breakdown

Bayamon's consolidated budget is $180,571,316. Of this total, $116,643,170 come from regular funds, $41,257,381 from federal funds and $22,670,764 from CAE.

The main item was allocated to the Municipal Housing Department. However, $16.6 million come entirely from federal allocations.

They allocated $9.5 million from the regular fund for public safety and $4.4 million for reforestation and ornament, $1.1 million for the Municipal Education Department and more than a million for emergency and disaster management.

The municipality estimates it will receive from local sources $41.7 million from the contribution of non-exempt property; $ 33.7 million from municipal patents and licenses and $23.4 million from the Sales and Use Tax (SUT).

