Luego de registrarse un sismo de magnitud 6.1 este lunes en Filipinas, las víctimas han publicado en vídeos el momento exacto en el que ocurría el temblor, incluso puede verse el movimiento de los rascacielos en Makati, el distrito financiero.
WATCH: Building sways at height of 6.1-magnitude earthquake https://t.co/3MI70y2mfy
WATCH: Building sways at height of 6.1-magnitude earthquake https://t.co/3MI70y2mfy— Manila Bulletin News (@manilabulletin) 22 de abril de 2019
Passengers at LRT Line 1 are forced to disembark at Central Station after a magnitude 5.7-earthquake struck Luzon earlier. | via @MB_mrtnsdngdng pic.twitter.com/7GNkkfwYAI
Passengers at LRT Line 1 are forced to disembark at Central Station after a magnitude 5.7-earthquake struck Luzon earlier. | via @MB_mrtnsdngdng pic.twitter.com/7GNkkfwYAI— Manila Bulletin News (@manilabulletin) 22 de abril de 2019
