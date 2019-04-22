Luego de registrarse un sismo de magnitud 6.1 este lunes en Filipinas, las víctimas han publicado en vídeos el momento exacto en el que ocurría el temblor, incluso puede verse el movimiento de los rascacielos en Makati, el distrito financiero.

Según reportan medios como CNN, el terremoto también provocó el movimiento de varios edificios en la capital, Manila, por lo que muchos de ellos fueron evacuados.

WATCH: Building sways at height of 6.1-magnitude earthquake https://t.co/3MI70y2mfy — Manila Bulletin News (@manilabulletin) 22 de abril de 2019

Miles de personas fueron evacuadas de los edificios en Manila, muchas de ellas con cascos. También se detuvo el servicio de tren elevado, se bajó a los pasajeros y se les hizo caminar hasta las estaciones más cercanas.

Passengers at LRT Line 1 are forced to disembark at Central Station after a magnitude 5.7-earthquake struck Luzon earlier. | via @MB_mrtnsdngdng pic.twitter.com/7GNkkfwYAI — Manila Bulletin News (@manilabulletin) 22 de abril de 2019

En otro de los vídeos difundidos en internet, se aprecia cómo el agua de una piscina ubicada en lo alto de un rascacielos, comienza a desbordarse a causa del movimiento.

Aunque en un principio se reportó que tres cuerpos fueron encontrados en un edificio derrumbado en la ciudad de Porac, más tarde otros dos fueron descubiertos entre los escombros de una construcción en la ciudad de Lubao. Por lo que hasta el momento se confirma que al menos cinco personas murieron por el sismo



El temblor, causado por un movimiento en una falla local, no fue lo bastante fuerte como para provocar un tsunami o daños generalizados, indicó a la radio DZMM Renato Solidum, responsable del Instituto Filipino de Sismología y Vulcanología.