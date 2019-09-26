La joven activista sueca Greta Thunberg, de 16 años, desafió a los líderes mundiales en la apertura de la Cumbre del Clima en las Naciones Unidas. (EFE)

La lucha por mantener un planeta más sustentable y la emergencia climática movilizarán este viernes a millones de personas en más de 170 países alrededor del mundo.

Los jóvenes se tomarán las calles y exigirán a sus gobernantes acciones concretas e inmediatas para frenar los devastadores efectos de la crisis climática y de especies que sufre nuestro planeta.

La previa de estas manifestaciones se dieron el viernes de la semana pasada durante la Cumbre de la Juventud sobre el Clima que se lleva a cabo en la sede de las Naciones Unidas. Allí más de 4 millones de personas se congregaron alrededor del mundo bajo la consigna #ClimateStrike y #FridaysForFuture

Esa inmensa muestra de fuerzas juveniles a favor del planeta tuvo como centro principal la marcha de Nueva York, donde el Estado permitió a los alumnos de las escuelas públicas faltar a clases para sumarse a la huelga.

La cara visible y el emblema detrás de la marcha fue la joven activista sueca Greta Thunberg, de 16 años, que este lunes desafió a los líderes mundiales en la apertura de la Cumbre del Clima en las Naciones Unidas: "Si realmente entendieran la situación no estarían sin hacer nada. Nos están fallando. Los ojos de las futuras generaciones están sobre ustedes. Nunca los perdonaremos".

Se estima que mañana, 27 de septiembre, esta huelga podría adquirir dimensiones incluso mayores a la registrada el viernes pasado. En el el portal del evento se asegura que esta huelga será histórica y millones de estudiantes se unirán a ella. 

Los convocantes de las manifestaciones exigen que los gobernantes reaccionen y profundicen más en la lucha contra el cambio climático. En un manifiesto publicado, las organizaciones firmantes piden que en la nueva etapa política se declare, de manera inmediata, la emergencia climática y se tomen las medidas concretas necesarias para reducir rápidamente a cero neto las emisiones de gases de efecto invernadero, en línea con lo establecido por la ciencia y bajo criterios de justicia climática.

Del mismo modo señalan que "evitar que la temperatura global se eleve por encima de 1.5 grados centígrados (34.7 grados fahrennheit) debe ser una prioridad de la humanidad", y apuntan: "Es necesario reducir con carácter urgente las emisiones de CO2eq (equivalente de carbono), reajustando la huella ecológica a la biocapacidad del planeta".


