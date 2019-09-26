La lucha por mantener un planeta más sustentable y la emergencia climática movilizarán este viernes a millones de personas en más de 170 países alrededor del mundo.
Tomorrow, millions of people are expected to take to the streets in the second global #ClimateStrike in as many weeks ??????— Thomson Reuters Foundation News (@TRF_Stories) September 26, 2019
It's estimated that more than four million people joined the demonstrations last Friday (See our round-up below ??)
Could tomorrow's be even bigger? pic.twitter.com/014MFwDn3s
Last Friday over 4 million people striked for the climate.— Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) September 25, 2019
This Friday we do it again!
170 countries and 6383 events so far in #weekforfuture
Find or register your strike at https://t.co/G06WbXNvl1 or local websites.
Spread the word!#FridaysForFuture #ClimateStrike pic.twitter.com/VXCnPQzw6a
Greenpeace teams will be on site for the Global #ClimateStrike this Friday hosting Canada-wide mural actions like this one!— Greenpeace Canada (@GreenpeaceCA) September 26, 2019
Art has a powerful history of inspiring change - let’s PAINT THE CHANGE we wish to see to catalyze action on the #ClimateEmergency!https://t.co/AbDXebKQgh
As the week of #ClimateStrike action is nearing its end, remember that there are still events happening all over Europe tomorrow! ??— 350.org Europe (@350Europe) September 26, 2019
Check the global map here: https://t.co/1eFIzcSN61 pic.twitter.com/thZYvqmiX1
💬Ver 0 comentarios