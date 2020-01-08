El avión se estrelló casi inmediatemente después de despegar, según oficiales del aeropuerto de Teherán. (AP)

Teherán, IránUn avión ucraniano con 180 personas a bordo chocó el miércoles cerca del aeropuerto de la capital iraní, Teherán, reportó la televisora estatal de Irán. No había información sobre víctimas hasta el momento.

La aeronave había despegado del Aeropuerto Internacional Imam Khomeini con destino a la capital ucraniana de Kiev, señaló el reporte. Se sospecha que el accidente fue por problemas mecánicos, agregó la televisora, sin dar más detalles.

De acuerdo al director de servicios médicos de Irán, la mayoría de los pasajeros fallecieron, según indicó CNN mediante un tuit.

Un equipo de investigadores llegó hasta la escena del siniestro, indicó el portavoz de la agencia civil de aviación iraní, Reza Jafarzadeh.

"Luego de despegar, el avión se estrelló entre Parand y Shahriar. Enviamos un equipo de investigadores de la agencia de aviación en cuanto supimos del accidente", resaltó Jafarzadeh.

La información del vuelo recopilada por la torre de control del aeropuerto reveló que el avión Boeing 737-800, propiedad de la aerolínea Ukraine International, despegó y dejó de transmitir información casi de inmediato.

El accidente se registró horas después de que Irán lanzó misiles balísticos contra dos bases militares iraquíes que alojan a soldados estadounidenses.


