Teherán, Irán — Un avión ucraniano con 180 personas a bordo chocó el miércoles cerca del aeropuerto de la capital iraní, Teherán, reportó la televisora estatal de Irán. No había información sobre víctimas hasta el momento.
Pictures of what’s left of the Ukrainian plane’s wreckage, nothing much, according to Iranian media it’s very unlikely that anyone survived pic.twitter.com/4p81eRfJRW— Ali Hashem ??? ???? (@alihashem_tv) January 8, 2020
737 CRASH: Here's the flight path of the Ukraine International Airlines plane that crashed in #IranThe Boeing airliner took off from Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport pic.twitter.com/aiQlAJNVAe— QuickTake by Bloomberg (@QuickTake) January 8, 2020
