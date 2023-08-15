Appointment of Julia Keleher in Delaware creates disappointment and concern

On July 31, First State Educate (FSE), a community organization working to catalyze radical change in Delaware’s education system, announced the appointment of Julia Keleher as its incoming executive director. Puerto Rican educators, artists and activists and allies across the U.S, and its colonial archipelago, state in unison their concern and grievance about Keleher, the Island’s former Education Secretary’s appointment, as executive director of the linked nonprofits, First State Educate and First State Action Fund.