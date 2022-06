A $7 billion opportunity to strengthen education in Puerto Rico

The Puerto Rico Department of Education (PRDE) has a truly unique opportunity: to use unprecedented amounts of funding to build a better, more equitable future for public education here on our island. As PRDE plans its budget for the upcoming fiscal year 2023 that begins on July 1, 2022, it should use equitable funding as a lever to build a better future for public education in Puerto Rico.