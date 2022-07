Liberals’ Blind Eye on H.R. 8393

H.R. 8393 might go to the House floor this week calling for Puerto Rico to hold a referendum between statehood and the unpopular options of independence and free association. That would assure a statehood win considering that in a 1998 locally legislated referendum, statehood got 46.6% of the vote, independence 2.6% and free association 0.3%. But, you may wonder, that only adds up to 49.5% of the total vote. Where did the other 50.5% end up? Ahh, that is why H.R. 8393 is a disgrace.